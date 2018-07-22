Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Red Sox 9, Tigers 1

July 22, 2018 6:03 pm
 
< a min read
Boston Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Betts rf 5 1 1 0 Ro.Rdrg 2b 4 0 0 0
Bnntndi lf 4 1 1 2 Goodrum rf 3 0 0 0
J.Mrtin dh 3 0 0 1 Cstllns dh 3 0 1 0
Pearce 1b 4 2 2 0 Adduci ph-dh 1 0 0 0
Bgaerts ss 3 2 2 0 Joh.Hck 1b 3 0 0 0
Lin ss 1 0 0 0 Cndlrio 3b 4 1 1 1
Devers 3b 4 0 0 1 J.McCnn c 4 0 1 0
E.Nunez 2b 4 1 1 2 J.Jones cf 4 0 0 0
Brdly J cf 4 1 2 3 J.Iglss ss 3 0 1 0
Leon c 3 1 0 0 V.Reyes lf 3 0 1 0
Totals 35 9 9 9 Totals 32 1 5 1
Boston 020 400 300—9
Detroit 000 000 100—1

E_Lin (2). LOB_Boston 1, Detroit 7. 2B_Bogaerts 2 (28), Castellanos (30). 3B_Benintendi (6). HR_Bradley Jr. (7), Candelario (14). SF_J.Martinez (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Sale W,11-4 6 2 0 0 0 9
Workman 1 3 1 1 0 0
Kelly 1 0 0 0 2 0
Thornburg 1 0 0 0 0 1
Detroit
Hardy L,3-3 3 5 4 4 0 3
VerHagen 3 2 2 2 0 3
Stumpf 1-3 2 3 3 1 1
Coleman 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Farmer 1 0 0 0 0 1

Hardy pitched to 3 batters in the 4th

HBP_by Sale (Iglesias).

Umpires_Home, Eric Cooper; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T_2:55. A_25,012 (41,297).

