Red Sox 9, Tigers 1

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.352
|Benintendi lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.303
|Martinez dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.322
|Pearce 1b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.328
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Lin ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.239
|Nunez 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.252
|Bradley Jr. cf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.211
|Leon c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.232
|Totals
|35
|9
|9
|9
|1
|8
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rodriguez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.190
|Goodrum rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.243
|Castellanos dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.304
|a-Adduci ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.192
|Hicks 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.268
|Candelario 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.230
|McCann c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|Jones cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.207
|Iglesias ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Reyes lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Totals
|32
|1
|5
|1
|2
|10
|Boston
|020
|400
|300—9
|9
|1
|Detroit
|000
|000
|100—1
|5
|0
a-lined out for Castellanos in the 8th.
E_Lin (2). LOB_Boston 1, Detroit 7. 2B_Bogaerts 2 (28), Castellanos (30). 3B_Benintendi (6). HR_Bradley Jr. (7), off VerHagen; Candelario (14), off Workman. RBIs_Benintendi 2 (59), Martinez (81), Devers (49), Nunez 2 (26), Bradley Jr. 3 (35), Candelario (37). SF_Martinez.
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 3 (Candelario 3). RISP_Boston 3 for 6; Detroit 0 for 4.
Runners moved up_Devers, Nunez.
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sale, W, 11-4
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|9
|99
|2.13
|Workman
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|23
|2.04
|Kelly
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|25
|4.20
|Thornburg
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|8.44
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hardy, L, 3-3
|3
|5
|4
|4
|0
|3
|55
|3.77
|VerHagen
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|3
|46
|6.99
|Stumpf
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|21
|6.53
|Coleman
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|3.49
|Farmer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|4.57
Hardy pitched to 3 batters in the 4th.
Inherited runners-scored_VerHagen 3-2, Coleman 1-1. HBP_Sale (Iglesias).
Umpires_Home, Eric Cooper; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Stu Scheurwater.
T_2:55. A_25,012 (41,297).
