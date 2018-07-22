Listen Live Sports

Red Sox 9, Tigers 1

July 22, 2018 6:03 pm
 
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Betts rf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .352
Benintendi lf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .303
Martinez dh 3 0 0 1 0 1 .322
Pearce 1b 4 2 2 0 0 1 .328
Bogaerts ss 3 2 2 0 0 0 .283
Lin ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .182
Devers 3b 4 0 0 1 0 1 .239
Nunez 2b 4 1 1 2 0 0 .252
Bradley Jr. cf 4 1 2 3 0 1 .211
Leon c 3 1 0 0 1 2 .232
Totals 35 9 9 9 1 8
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Rodriguez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .190
Goodrum rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .243
Castellanos dh 3 0 1 0 0 1 .304
a-Adduci ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .192
Hicks 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .268
Candelario 3b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .230
McCann c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .225
Jones cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .207
Iglesias ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .270
Reyes lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .224
Totals 32 1 5 1 2 10
Boston 020 400 300—9 9 1
Detroit 000 000 100—1 5 0

a-lined out for Castellanos in the 8th.

E_Lin (2). LOB_Boston 1, Detroit 7. 2B_Bogaerts 2 (28), Castellanos (30). 3B_Benintendi (6). HR_Bradley Jr. (7), off VerHagen; Candelario (14), off Workman. RBIs_Benintendi 2 (59), Martinez (81), Devers (49), Nunez 2 (26), Bradley Jr. 3 (35), Candelario (37). SF_Martinez.

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 3 (Candelario 3). RISP_Boston 3 for 6; Detroit 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Devers, Nunez.

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sale, W, 11-4 6 2 0 0 0 9 99 2.13
Workman 1 3 1 1 0 0 23 2.04
Kelly 1 0 0 0 2 0 25 4.20
Thornburg 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 8.44
Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hardy, L, 3-3 3 5 4 4 0 3 55 3.77
VerHagen 3 2 2 2 0 3 46 6.99
Stumpf 1-3 2 3 3 1 1 21 6.53
Coleman 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 13 3.49
Farmer 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 4.57

Hardy pitched to 3 batters in the 4th.

Inherited runners-scored_VerHagen 3-2, Coleman 1-1. HBP_Sale (Iglesias).

Umpires_Home, Eric Cooper; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Stu Scheurwater.

T_2:55. A_25,012 (41,297).

