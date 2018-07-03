Listen Live Sports

Red Sox first baseman Moreland leaves game with back spasms

July 3, 2018 6:57 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — Boston Red Sox first baseman Mitch Moreland left Tuesday’s game against the Washington Nationals with back spasms.

Boston listed Moreland as day to day.

Moreland singled in his only plate appearance and scored a run in the second inning. He was replaced in the third by Steve Pearce.

The 32-year-old Moreland is hitting .288 with 11 home runs and 40 RBIs this season.

