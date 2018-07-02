Listen Live Sports

Red Sox trade minor leaguer for $1.5M in bonus allocation

July 2, 2018 2:44 pm
 
BOSTON (AP) — The Red Sox traded minor league outfielder Lorenzo Cedrola to the Cincinnati Reds for $1.5 million in international amateur signing bonus pool allocation.

The 20-year-old Venezuelan hit .318 with 17 doubles and 22 RBIs in 211 at-bats for Class A Greenville this season. He signed with the Red Sox in 2015 and has a .302 career average in the minors with seven home runs and 108 RBIs in 262 games.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

