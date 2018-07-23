Reds 2, Cardinals 1

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Carpenter 3b-1b 4 1 2 0 0 2 .279 Molina c 4 0 1 1 0 0 .282 DeJong ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .249 Ozuna lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .263 Martinez 1b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .296 Munoz 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .296 Pham cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .254 Fowler rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .177 Garcia 2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .243 Poncedeleon p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 a-Bader ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .277 Hicks p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Norris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 30 1 5 1 1 8

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Peraza ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .292 Dixon 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .194 c-Gennett ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .318 Votto 1b 2 0 0 0 2 0 .283 Suarez 3b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .307 Winker rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .299 Barnhart c 3 0 1 0 1 0 .249 Duvall lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .201 Castillo p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .132 Hernandez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Garrett p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Ervin ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .271 Hughes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Herrera ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .200 Hamilton cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .221 Totals 31 2 5 2 4 4

St. Louis 000 001 000—1 5 0 Cincinnati 000 000 002—2 5 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-popped out for Poncedeleon in the 8th. b-singled for Garrett in the 8th. c-struck out for Dixon in the 9th. d-singled for Hughes in the 9th.

LOB_St. Louis 4, Cincinnati 7. 2B_Carpenter (31), Pham (11). HR_Suarez (20), off Norris. RBIs_Molina (43), Suarez (72), Herrera (4).

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 1 (Martinez); Cincinnati 1 (Peraza). RISP_St. Louis 1 for 4; Cincinnati 1 for 2.

Runners moved up_Hamilton. GIDP_Martinez.

DP_Cincinnati 1 (Suarez, Dixon, Votto).

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Poncedeleon 7 0 0 0 3 3 116 0.00 Hicks, H, 13 1 1 0 0 0 0 10 3.38 Norris, L, 3-3, BS, 3-21 2-3 4 2 2 1 1 26 3.38 Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Castillo 5 1-3 4 1 1 1 5 85 5.30 Hernandez 2 1 0 0 0 1 16 1.75 Garrett 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 3.47 Hughes, W, 3-3 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 1.56

Inherited runners-scored_Hernandez 1-0. HBP_Castillo (Garcia).

Umpires_Home, Jeff Kellogg; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, James Hoye; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_2:48. A_17,518 (42,319).

