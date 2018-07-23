Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Reds 2, Cardinals 1

July 23, 2018 10:20 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Carpenter 3b-1b 4 1 2 0 0 2 .279
Molina c 4 0 1 1 0 0 .282
DeJong ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .249
Ozuna lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .263
Martinez 1b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .296
Munoz 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .296
Pham cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .254
Fowler rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .177
Garcia 2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .243
Poncedeleon p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
a-Bader ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .277
Hicks p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Norris p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 30 1 5 1 1 8
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Peraza ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .292
Dixon 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .194
c-Gennett ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .318
Votto 1b 2 0 0 0 2 0 .283
Suarez 3b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .307
Winker rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .299
Barnhart c 3 0 1 0 1 0 .249
Duvall lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .201
Castillo p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .132
Hernandez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Garrett p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Ervin ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .271
Hughes p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Herrera ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .200
Hamilton cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .221
Totals 31 2 5 2 4 4
St. Louis 000 001 000—1 5 0
Cincinnati 000 000 002—2 5 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-popped out for Poncedeleon in the 8th. b-singled for Garrett in the 8th. c-struck out for Dixon in the 9th. d-singled for Hughes in the 9th.

LOB_St. Louis 4, Cincinnati 7. 2B_Carpenter (31), Pham (11). HR_Suarez (20), off Norris. RBIs_Molina (43), Suarez (72), Herrera (4).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 1 (Martinez); Cincinnati 1 (Peraza). RISP_St. Louis 1 for 4; Cincinnati 1 for 2.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Runners moved up_Hamilton. GIDP_Martinez.

DP_Cincinnati 1 (Suarez, Dixon, Votto).

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Poncedeleon 7 0 0 0 3 3 116 0.00
Hicks, H, 13 1 1 0 0 0 0 10 3.38
Norris, L, 3-3, BS, 3-21 2-3 4 2 2 1 1 26 3.38
Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Castillo 5 1-3 4 1 1 1 5 85 5.30
Hernandez 2 1 0 0 0 1 16 1.75
Garrett 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 3.47
Hughes, W, 3-3 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 1.56

Inherited runners-scored_Hernandez 1-0. HBP_Castillo (Garcia).

Umpires_Home, Jeff Kellogg; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, James Hoye; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_2:48. A_17,518 (42,319).

        FBI launches unprecedented hiring surge for data scientists

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington