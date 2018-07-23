Reds 2, Cardinals 1

|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Carpenter 3b-1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.279
|Molina c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.282
|DeJong ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Ozuna lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.263
|Martinez 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.296
|Munoz 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|Pham cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Fowler rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.177
|Garcia 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Poncedeleon p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|a-Bader ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Hicks p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Norris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|30
|1
|5
|1
|1
|8
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Peraza ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Dixon 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|c-Gennett ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.318
|Votto 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.283
|Suarez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.307
|Winker rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.299
|Barnhart c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.249
|Duvall lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.201
|Castillo p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.132
|Hernandez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Garrett p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Ervin ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Hughes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Herrera ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.200
|Hamilton cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|4
|4
|St. Louis
|000
|001
|000—1
|5
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|002—2
|5
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-popped out for Poncedeleon in the 8th. b-singled for Garrett in the 8th. c-struck out for Dixon in the 9th. d-singled for Hughes in the 9th.
LOB_St. Louis 4, Cincinnati 7. 2B_Carpenter (31), Pham (11). HR_Suarez (20), off Norris. RBIs_Molina (43), Suarez (72), Herrera (4).
Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 1 (Martinez); Cincinnati 1 (Peraza). RISP_St. Louis 1 for 4; Cincinnati 1 for 2.
Runners moved up_Hamilton. GIDP_Martinez.
DP_Cincinnati 1 (Suarez, Dixon, Votto).
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Poncedeleon
|7
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|116
|0.00
|Hicks, H, 13
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.38
|Norris, L, 3-3, BS, 3-21
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|26
|3.38
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Castillo
|5
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|85
|5.30
|Hernandez
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|1.75
|Garrett
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|3.47
|Hughes, W, 3-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|1.56
Inherited runners-scored_Hernandez 1-0. HBP_Castillo (Garcia).
Umpires_Home, Jeff Kellogg; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, James Hoye; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T_2:48. A_17,518 (42,319).
