Reds 2, Cardinals 1

|St. Louis
|Cincinnati
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|M.Crpnt 3b-1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Peraza ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Molina c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Dixon 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|DeJong ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gennett ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ozuna lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Votto 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mrtinez 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Suarez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Munoz 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Winker rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Pham cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Brnhart c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|De.Fwlr rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Duvall lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|G.Grcia 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|L.Cstll p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Pncdlon p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|D.Hrnnd p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bader ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Garrett p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jor.Hck p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ervin ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Norris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Hghes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Hrrra ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Hmilton cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|30
|1
|5
|1
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|St. Louis
|000
|001
|000—1
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|002—2
DP_Cincinnati 1. LOB_St. Louis 4, Cincinnati 7. 2B_M.Carpenter (31), Pham (11). HR_Suarez (20).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|St. Louis
|Poncedeleon
|7
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Hicks H,13
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Norris L,3-3 BS,3
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Cincinnati
|Castillo
|5
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Hernandez
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Garrett
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hughes W,3-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by Castillo (Garcia).
Umpires_Home, Jeff Kellogg; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, James Hoye; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T_2:48. A_17,518 (42,319).
