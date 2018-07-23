Listen Live Sports

Reds 2, Cardinals 1

July 23, 2018 10:19 pm
 
St. Louis Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
M.Crpnt 3b-1b 4 1 2 0 Peraza ss 4 0 0 0
Molina c 4 0 1 1 Dixon 2b 3 0 0 0
DeJong ss 4 0 0 0 Gennett ph 1 0 0 0
Ozuna lf 3 0 0 0 Votto 1b 2 0 0 0
Mrtinez 1b 3 0 1 0 Suarez 3b 4 1 1 1
Munoz 3b 1 0 0 0 Winker rf 4 1 1 0
Pham cf 3 0 1 0 Brnhart c 3 0 1 0
De.Fwlr rf 3 0 0 0 Duvall lf 3 0 0 0
G.Grcia 2b 2 0 0 0 L.Cstll p 2 0 0 0
Pncdlon p 2 0 0 0 D.Hrnnd p 0 0 0 0
Bader ph 1 0 0 0 Garrett p 0 0 0 0
Jor.Hck p 0 0 0 0 Ervin ph 1 0 1 0
Norris p 0 0 0 0 J.Hghes p 0 0 0 0
D.Hrrra ph 1 0 1 1
Hmilton cf 3 0 0 0
Totals 30 1 5 1 Totals 31 2 5 2
St. Louis 000 001 000—1
Cincinnati 000 000 002—2

DP_Cincinnati 1. LOB_St. Louis 4, Cincinnati 7. 2B_M.Carpenter (31), Pham (11). HR_Suarez (20).

IP H R ER BB SO
St. Louis
Poncedeleon 7 0 0 0 3 3
Hicks H,13 1 1 0 0 0 0
Norris L,3-3 BS,3 2-3 4 2 2 1 1
Cincinnati
Castillo 5 1-3 4 1 1 1 5
Hernandez 2 1 0 0 0 1
Garrett 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Hughes W,3-3 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Castillo (Garcia).

Umpires_Home, Jeff Kellogg; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, James Hoye; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_2:48. A_17,518 (42,319).

