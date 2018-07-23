Reds 2, Cardinals 1

St. Louis Cincinnati ab r h bi ab r h bi M.Crpnt 3b-1b 4 1 2 0 Peraza ss 4 0 0 0 Molina c 4 0 1 1 Dixon 2b 3 0 0 0 DeJong ss 4 0 0 0 Gennett ph 1 0 0 0 Ozuna lf 3 0 0 0 Votto 1b 2 0 0 0 Mrtinez 1b 3 0 1 0 Suarez 3b 4 1 1 1 Munoz 3b 1 0 0 0 Winker rf 4 1 1 0 Pham cf 3 0 1 0 Brnhart c 3 0 1 0 De.Fwlr rf 3 0 0 0 Duvall lf 3 0 0 0 G.Grcia 2b 2 0 0 0 L.Cstll p 2 0 0 0 Pncdlon p 2 0 0 0 D.Hrnnd p 0 0 0 0 Bader ph 1 0 0 0 Garrett p 0 0 0 0 Jor.Hck p 0 0 0 0 Ervin ph 1 0 1 0 Norris p 0 0 0 0 J.Hghes p 0 0 0 0 D.Hrrra ph 1 0 1 1 Hmilton cf 3 0 0 0 Totals 30 1 5 1 Totals 31 2 5 2

St. Louis 000 001 000—1 Cincinnati 000 000 002—2

DP_Cincinnati 1. LOB_St. Louis 4, Cincinnati 7. 2B_M.Carpenter (31), Pham (11). HR_Suarez (20).

IP H R ER BB SO St. Louis Poncedeleon 7 0 0 0 3 3 Hicks H,13 1 1 0 0 0 0 Norris L,3-3 BS,3 2-3 4 2 2 1 1 Cincinnati Castillo 5 1-3 4 1 1 1 5 Hernandez 2 1 0 0 0 1 Garrett 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Hughes W,3-3 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Castillo (Garcia).

Umpires_Home, Jeff Kellogg; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, James Hoye; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_2:48. A_17,518 (42,319).

