Reds 4, Phillies 0

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.212
|Cabrera 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.272
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Thompson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Herrera cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Hoskins lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.260
|N.Williams rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.261
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Kingery ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Alfaro c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|b-Knapp ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.228
|Eflin p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.154
|Arano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Hernandez ph-2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Totals
|34
|0
|8
|0
|1
|14
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Peraza ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|Gennett 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.319
|Votto 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|Suarez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.298
|M.Williams cf-rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Duvall lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|Ervin rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.274
|Hernandez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-Dixon ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.179
|Peralta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Iglesias p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Casali c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.288
|Castillo p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.128
|a-Hamilton ph-cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Totals
|32
|4
|10
|4
|2
|7
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|000—0
|8
|1
|Cincinnati
|003
|001
|00x—4
|10
|0
a-singled for Castillo in the 7th. b-struck out for Alfaro in the 8th. c-doubled for Arano in the 8th. d-struck out for Hernandez in the 8th.
E_Franco (8). LOB_Philadelphia 8, Cincinnati 8. 2B_Hernandez (14), Ervin (4), Casali (4). HR_Gennett (17), off Eflin. RBIs_Gennett 2 (67), Ervin (8), Casali (5). SB_Gennett (3), M.Williams (1). SF_Ervin. S_Castillo.
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 5 (Cabrera, Hoskins, N.Williams, Knapp 2); Cincinnati 4 (Suarez 2, Castillo, Hamilton). RISP_Philadelphia 1 for 7; Cincinnati 2 for 9.
GIDP_Franco, Casali.
DP_Philadelphia 1 (Kingery, Cabrera, Santana); Cincinnati 1 (Suarez, Gennett, Votto).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eflin, L, 7-3
|5
|1-3
|7
|4
|4
|1
|4
|80
|3.64
|Arano
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|2.21
|Garcia
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|17
|4.03
|Thompson
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4.96
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Castillo, W, 6-8
|7
|4
|0
|0
|1
|9
|102
|4.98
|Hernandez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|12
|1.79
|Peralta
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|5.81
|Iglesias, S, 21-24
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|2.11
Inherited runners-scored_Arano 1-0, Thompson 2-0, Iglesias 2-0. WP_Castillo 2.
Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Alan Porter.
T_2:48. A_21,649 (42,319).
