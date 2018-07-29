Listen Live Sports

Reds 4, Phillies 0

July 29, 2018 4:19 pm
 
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Santana 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .212
Cabrera 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .272
Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Thompson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Herrera cf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .275
Hoskins lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .260
N.Williams rf 4 0 2 0 0 2 .261
Franco 3b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .273
Kingery ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .233
Alfaro c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .257
b-Knapp ph-c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .228
Eflin p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .154
Arano p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Hernandez ph-2b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .271
Totals 34 0 8 0 1 14
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Peraza ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .290
Gennett 2b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .319
Votto 1b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .289
Suarez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .298
M.Williams cf-rf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .333
Duvall lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .205
Ervin rf 2 1 1 1 0 1 .274
Hernandez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
d-Dixon ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .179
Peralta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Iglesias p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Casali c 2 1 1 1 2 0 .288
Castillo p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .128
a-Hamilton ph-cf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .227
Totals 32 4 10 4 2 7
Philadelphia 000 000 000—0 8 1
Cincinnati 003 001 00x—4 10 0

a-singled for Castillo in the 7th. b-struck out for Alfaro in the 8th. c-doubled for Arano in the 8th. d-struck out for Hernandez in the 8th.

E_Franco (8). LOB_Philadelphia 8, Cincinnati 8. 2B_Hernandez (14), Ervin (4), Casali (4). HR_Gennett (17), off Eflin. RBIs_Gennett 2 (67), Ervin (8), Casali (5). SB_Gennett (3), M.Williams (1). SF_Ervin. S_Castillo.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 5 (Cabrera, Hoskins, N.Williams, Knapp 2); Cincinnati 4 (Suarez 2, Castillo, Hamilton). RISP_Philadelphia 1 for 7; Cincinnati 2 for 9.

GIDP_Franco, Casali.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Kingery, Cabrera, Santana); Cincinnati 1 (Suarez, Gennett, Votto).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Eflin, L, 7-3 5 1-3 7 4 4 1 4 80 3.64
Arano 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 1 16 2.21
Garcia 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 17 4.03
Thompson 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 4.96
Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Castillo, W, 6-8 7 4 0 0 1 9 102 4.98
Hernandez 1 1 0 0 0 3 12 1.79
Peralta 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 13 5.81
Iglesias, S, 21-24 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 18 2.11

Inherited runners-scored_Arano 1-0, Thompson 2-0, Iglesias 2-0. WP_Castillo 2.

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Alan Porter.

T_2:48. A_21,649 (42,319).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

