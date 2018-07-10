Reds 7, Indians 4

|Cincinnati
|Cleveland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Schbler rf-cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Lindor ss
|5
|1
|1
|2
|D.Hrrra 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Brntley lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Votto 1b
|5
|1
|1
|3
|J.Rmirz 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Gennett dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Encrnco dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Suarez 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|R.Davis pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Winker lf-rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Brnhart c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Kipnis 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Blndino ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Naquin rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Peraza ph-ss
|1
|1
|1
|1
|R.Perez c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Hmilton cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|G.Allen cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Duvall ph-lf
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Totals
|33
|7
|8
|7
|Totals
|34
|4
|6
|4
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|007—7
|Cleveland
|220
|000
|000—4
E_Suarez (12), Blandino (6). DP_Cleveland 1. LOB_Cincinnati 7, Cleveland 6. 2B_Votto (19), Duvall (14), J.Ramirez (26), Naquin (6). HR_Lindor (24), J.Ramirez (25). S_G.Allen (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Cincinnati
|Romano
|7
|1-3
|5
|4
|3
|2
|1
|Crockett W,1-0
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Iglesias S,19-22
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Cleveland
|Bauer
|8
|3
|0
|0
|4
|12
|Allen L,2-4
|2-3
|3
|6
|6
|2
|1
|Otero BS,2
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
HBP_by Allen (Gennett).
Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Jeff Kellogg.
T_2:48. A_21,908 (35,225).
