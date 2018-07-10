Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Reds 7, Indians 4

July 10, 2018 10:22 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Cincinnati Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Schbler rf-cf 4 1 0 0 Lindor ss 5 1 1 2
D.Hrrra 2b 3 1 0 0 Brntley lf 4 0 0 0
Votto 1b 5 1 1 3 J.Rmirz 3b 4 1 2 1
Gennett dh 3 1 1 0 Encrnco dh 4 0 0 0
Suarez 3b 5 1 2 1 R.Davis pr-dh 0 0 0 0
Winker lf-rf 2 0 1 0 Alonso 1b 4 0 0 0
Brnhart c 4 0 0 0 Kipnis 2b 2 1 0 0
Blndino ss 2 0 1 0 Naquin rf 4 1 2 0
Peraza ph-ss 1 1 1 1 R.Perez c 4 0 1 1
Hmilton cf 3 0 0 0 G.Allen cf 3 0 0 0
Duvall ph-lf 1 1 1 2
Totals 33 7 8 7 Totals 34 4 6 4
Cincinnati 000 000 007—7
Cleveland 220 000 000—4

E_Suarez (12), Blandino (6). DP_Cleveland 1. LOB_Cincinnati 7, Cleveland 6. 2B_Votto (19), Duvall (14), J.Ramirez (26), Naquin (6). HR_Lindor (24), J.Ramirez (25). S_G.Allen (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
Romano 7 1-3 5 4 3 2 1
Crockett W,1-0 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Iglesias S,19-22 1 1 0 0 0 2
Cleveland
Bauer 8 3 0 0 4 12
Allen L,2-4 2-3 3 6 6 2 1
Otero BS,2 1-3 2 1 1 1 0

HBP_by Allen (Gennett).

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Jeff Kellogg.

Advertisement

T_2:48. A_21,908 (35,225).

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington