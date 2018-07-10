Reds 7, Indians 4

Cincinnati Cleveland ab r h bi ab r h bi Schbler rf-cf 4 1 0 0 Lindor ss 5 1 1 2 D.Hrrra 2b 3 1 0 0 Brntley lf 4 0 0 0 Votto 1b 5 1 1 3 J.Rmirz 3b 4 1 2 1 Gennett dh 3 1 1 0 Encrnco dh 4 0 0 0 Suarez 3b 5 1 2 1 R.Davis pr-dh 0 0 0 0 Winker lf-rf 2 0 1 0 Alonso 1b 4 0 0 0 Brnhart c 4 0 0 0 Kipnis 2b 2 1 0 0 Blndino ss 2 0 1 0 Naquin rf 4 1 2 0 Peraza ph-ss 1 1 1 1 R.Perez c 4 0 1 1 Hmilton cf 3 0 0 0 G.Allen cf 3 0 0 0 Duvall ph-lf 1 1 1 2 Totals 33 7 8 7 Totals 34 4 6 4

Cincinnati 000 000 007—7 Cleveland 220 000 000—4

E_Suarez (12), Blandino (6). DP_Cleveland 1. LOB_Cincinnati 7, Cleveland 6. 2B_Votto (19), Duvall (14), J.Ramirez (26), Naquin (6). HR_Lindor (24), J.Ramirez (25). S_G.Allen (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Cincinnati Romano 7 1-3 5 4 3 2 1 Crockett W,1-0 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Iglesias S,19-22 1 1 0 0 0 2 Cleveland Bauer 8 3 0 0 4 12 Allen L,2-4 2-3 3 6 6 2 1 Otero BS,2 1-3 2 1 1 1 0

HBP_by Allen (Gennett).

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Jeff Kellogg.

T_2:48. A_21,908 (35,225).

