Reds 7, Indians 4

|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schebler rf-cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.279
|Herrera 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.000
|Votto 1b
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.291
|Gennett dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.322
|Suarez 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|3
|.316
|Winker lf-rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.283
|Barnhart c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Blandino ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.226
|a-Peraza ph-ss
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.275
|Hamilton cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|b-Duvall ph-lf
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.204
|Totals
|33
|7
|8
|7
|7
|13
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lindor ss
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.296
|Brantley lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.304
|Ramirez 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.290
|Encarnacion dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|1-Davis pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Kipnis 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.219
|Naquin rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Perez c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.146
|G.Allen cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|Totals
|34
|4
|6
|4
|2
|4
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|007—7
|8
|2
|Cleveland
|220
|000
|000—4
|6
|0
a-singled for Blandino in the 9th. b-doubled for Hamilton in the 9th.
1-ran for Encarnacion in the 8th.
E_Suarez (12), Blandino (6). LOB_Cincinnati 7, Cleveland 6. 2B_Votto (19), Duvall (14), Ramirez (26), Naquin (6). HR_Lindor (24), off Romano; Ramirez (25), off Romano. RBIs_Votto 3 (48), Suarez (69), Peraza (31), Duvall 2 (57), Lindor 2 (59), Ramirez (60), Perez (7). S_G.Allen.
Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 3 (Votto, Hamilton 2); Cleveland 5 (Lindor 2, Brantley, Kipnis 2). RISP_Cincinnati 4 for 9; Cleveland 0 for 9.
Runners moved up_Lindor. GIDP_Barnhart.
DP_Cleveland 1 (Alonso, Lindor).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Romano
|7
|1-3
|5
|4
|3
|2
|1
|100
|5.28
|Crockett, W, 1-0
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|4.15
|Iglesias, S, 19-22
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|2.41
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bauer
|8
|3
|0
|0
|4
|12
|111
|2.30
|C.Allen, L, 2-4
|2-3
|3
|6
|6
|2
|1
|31
|4.66
|Otero, BS, 2-2
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|10
|5.71
Inherited runners-scored_Crockett 2-0, Otero 3-3. HBP_C.Allen (Gennett).
Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Jeff Kellogg.
T_2:48. A_21,908 (35,225).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.