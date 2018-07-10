Reds 7, Indians 4

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Schebler rf-cf 4 1 0 0 1 3 .279 Herrera 2b 3 1 0 0 2 2 .000 Votto 1b 5 1 1 3 0 1 .291 Gennett dh 3 1 1 0 1 0 .322 Suarez 3b 5 1 2 1 0 3 .316 Winker lf-rf 2 0 1 0 2 1 .283 Barnhart c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .254 Blandino ss 2 0 1 0 1 1 .226 a-Peraza ph-ss 1 1 1 1 0 0 .275 Hamilton cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .232 b-Duvall ph-lf 1 1 1 2 0 0 .204 Totals 33 7 8 7 7 13

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Lindor ss 5 1 1 2 0 0 .296 Brantley lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .304 Ramirez 3b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .290 Encarnacion dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .226 1-Davis pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Alonso 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .252 Kipnis 2b 2 1 0 0 2 1 .219 Naquin rf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .266 Perez c 4 0 1 1 0 2 .146 G.Allen cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .208 Totals 34 4 6 4 2 4

Cincinnati 000 000 007—7 8 2 Cleveland 220 000 000—4 6 0

a-singled for Blandino in the 9th. b-doubled for Hamilton in the 9th.

1-ran for Encarnacion in the 8th.

E_Suarez (12), Blandino (6). LOB_Cincinnati 7, Cleveland 6. 2B_Votto (19), Duvall (14), Ramirez (26), Naquin (6). HR_Lindor (24), off Romano; Ramirez (25), off Romano. RBIs_Votto 3 (48), Suarez (69), Peraza (31), Duvall 2 (57), Lindor 2 (59), Ramirez (60), Perez (7). S_G.Allen.

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 3 (Votto, Hamilton 2); Cleveland 5 (Lindor 2, Brantley, Kipnis 2). RISP_Cincinnati 4 for 9; Cleveland 0 for 9.

Runners moved up_Lindor. GIDP_Barnhart.

DP_Cleveland 1 (Alonso, Lindor).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Romano 7 1-3 5 4 3 2 1 100 5.28 Crockett, W, 1-0 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 4.15 Iglesias, S, 19-22 1 1 0 0 0 2 13 2.41 Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bauer 8 3 0 0 4 12 111 2.30 C.Allen, L, 2-4 2-3 3 6 6 2 1 31 4.66 Otero, BS, 2-2 1-3 2 1 1 1 0 10 5.71

Inherited runners-scored_Crockett 2-0, Otero 3-3. HBP_C.Allen (Gennett).

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Jeff Kellogg.

T_2:48. A_21,908 (35,225).

