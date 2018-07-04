Listen Live Sports

Reds trade Floro to LA, option Dixon, recall Reed, Rainey

July 4, 2018 4:46 pm
 
CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds traded right-hander Dylan Floro and a minor league pitcher to the Los Angeles Dodgers for two minor league pitchers on Wednesday.

The Reds also optioned utility player Brandon Dixon to Triple-A Louisville and recalled Tanner Rainey and Cody Reed from Louisville to bolster a depleted bullpen.

The Dodgers sent James Marinan and Anerurys Zabala to the Reds for Floro, Zach Neal and international signing bonus pool space. Marinan will report to Billings of the rookie-level Pioneer League and Zabala to Single-A Dayton.

Floro was 3-2 with a 2.72 earned-run average in 25 relief appearances this season with Cincinnati.

Rainey has no record in five previous stints with the Reds this season. Reed has spent the entire season with the Bats.

Dixon hit .219 with a home run and two runs batted in over 29 games, including 2-for-8 with two RBIs as a pinch-hitter.

