Redskins sign backup quarterback Colt McCoy to extension

July 27, 2018 10:19 am
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Washington Redskins have signed backup quarterback Colt McCoy to an extension that keeps him under contract through the 2019 season.

The team announced the deal Friday. NFL Network reported Thursday the contract could be worth up to $7 million.

McCoy is entering his fifth season with Washington, all under coach Jay Gruden, who called the 31-year-old a “great player to have around.” Gruden says if anything happens to new quarterback Alex Smith, the team is in good hands with McCoy.

Drafted in the third round out of Texas by Cleveland in 2010, McCoy started 21 games for the Browns and appeared in three more. He started four games for the Redskins in 2014.

McCoy has thrown for 5,586 yards, 26 touchdowns and 21 interceptions in 35 NFL games.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

