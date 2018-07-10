Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Release of 5th ‘Indiana Jones’ movie pushed to 2021

July 10, 2018 2:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Indiana Jones won’t be swinging back into movie theaters until at least 2021.

The Walt Disney Co. on Tuesday announced that the planned fifth installment in the “Indiana Jones” franchise will be released in July 2021 instead of July 2020. The film was originally scheduled for release in the summer of 2019.

Script issues are reportedly behind the delay. Last month, “Solo: A Star Wars Story” co-screenwriter Jonathan Kasdan was brought on to help write the film.

Steven Spielberg is set to direct the latest “Indiana Jones” film, with Harrison Ford also reprising his role. Ford turns 79 years old in July 2021.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Spielberg also has a number of films in front of “Indiana Jones,” including a remake of “West Side Story.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington