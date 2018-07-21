Reliever Jesse Chavez joins Cubs after trade with Rangers

CHICAGO (AP) — It’s the ninth major league team for Jesse Chavez, so he’s not too worried about fitting in with the Chicago Cubs.

Chavez was added to Chicago’s roster as part of a flurry of moves before Saturday’s day-night doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals. The veteran right-hander was acquired in a trade with Texas on Thursday for minor league pitcher Tyler Thomas.

“I’ve played with a couple guys in here,” Chavez said. “Obviously, throughout the years you get to play each other and develop that on-field relationship a little bit. But now it’s going to different, you know, developing that inside-clubhouse one.”

Chavez made his Chicago debut in the eighth inning in Game 1 and pitched two perfect innings in the Cubs’ 7-2 victory.

Advertisement

“What he did out there, that’s an experienced major league relief pitcher,” manager Joe Maddon said. “He had a lead to work with. He wasn’t going to mess around. He’s not going to try to nitpick. I’m going to make you put the ball in play on the ground and my defense is going to make the plays. He was outstanding.”

The 34-year-old Chavez went 3-1 with a 3.51 ERA in 30 appearances with the Rangers. He made his major league debut with Pittsburgh in 2008. He also has played for Atlanta, Kansas City, Toronto, Oakland and the Los Angeles Dodgers and Angels.

Chavez has mostly pitched out of the bullpen, but he also has 70 career starts, including 21 last year with the Angels. He is known for his versatility and durability, two traits that could come in handy for the NL Central-leading Cubs with their starters struggling to go deep into games.

“Long man, middle man, whatever the case may be,” Chavez said. “If a guy needs a breather, give him a breather. Just here to help out honestly.”

The Cubs also placed right-hander Anthony Bass on the 10-day disabled list and optioned right-hander James Norwood to Triple-A Iowa. Relievers Dillon Maples and Luke Farrell were brought up from Iowa, with Farrell serving as the 26th man for the doubleheader.

Bass has a strain on the right side of his back. He was just activated from the DL on Thursday after being sidelined by an illness.

“It got all tightened up,” Maddon said. “With everything going on, we know it’s going to take several days. It was just better to just back him off, give him the full 10, and then evaluate at that point.”

___

Jay Cohen can be reached at http://www.twitter.com/jcohenap

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.