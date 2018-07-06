Listen Live Sports

Report: Mickelson says $10M match with Woods in the works

July 6, 2018 12:51 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Golf.com is reporting that Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods are contemplating a $10 million winner-take-all exhibition match.

The report says Mickelson was hopeful the match would have taken place on July 3 in Las Vegas, except that negotiations with a television network and corporate support could not be worked out in time.

Mickelson says they are working on a different date.

Woods’ agent, Mark Steinberg, declined to comment on the report.

Woods was involved in made-for-TV exhibitions some 15 years ago. They evolved from singles matches with David Duval and Sergio Garcia to team matches, one of them a mixed team exhibition. Mickelson was part of just one of those matches.

Mickelson playfully hinted at such a match when he and Woods were in the same group at The Players Championship.

