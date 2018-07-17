Listen Live Sports

Resorts makes bid for fall sports betting in New Jersey

July 17, 2018
 
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Add Resorts casino to the list of gambling companies that want to offer sports betting in New Jersey by the time football season starts in September.

Casino President Mark Giannantonio (Gee-ann-ann-TOE’nee-oh) tells The Associated Press his company met Monday’s deadline by the state Division of Gaming Enforcement to apply for sports betting this fall.

The DGE wanted applications in by the end of the day Monday in order to give regulators enough time to assess them before football starts.

So far, two casinos, the Borgata and Ocean Resort, and two horse tracks, Monmouth Park and the Meadowlands, offer sports betting.

The Golden Nugget, Hard Rock, and the three casinos owned by Caesars Entertainment have applied for in-person betting, mobile betting or both.

There is no word yet on Tropicana’s plans.

