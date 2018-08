By The Associated Press

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Matt Turner recorded his fourth shutout of the season and the New England Revolution played to a scoreless draw with the Seattle Sounders on Saturday night.

Turner made one save for the Revs (7-4-7) and Stefan Frei needed one save in his clean sheet for the Sounders (4-9-4).

New England extended its unbeaten streak to seven.

