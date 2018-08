Revolution-Minnesota United, Sums

By The Associated Press

New England 0 1—1 Minnesota 2 0—2

First half_1, Minnesota, Ramirez, 5, 5th minute. 2, Minnesota, Quintero, 8, 47th.

Second half_3, New England, Fagundez, 7 (penalty kick), 52nd.

Goalies_New England, Matt Turner; Minnesota, Bobby Shuttleworth.

Yellow Cards_Calvo, Minnesota, 30th; Warner, Minnesota, 45th; Anibaba, New England, 55th; Quintero, Minnesota, 55th; Ibarra, Minnesota, 62nd; Rowe, New England, 75th; Agudelo, New England, 83rd; Boxall, Minnesota, 90th.

Referee_JC Rivero. Assistant Referees_Eduardo Mariscal, Kyle Longville. 4th Official_Hilario Grajeda.

A_27,544 (21,895)

___

Lineups

New England_Matt Turner; Jalil Anibaba, Brandon Bye, Andrew Farrell, Gabriel Somi (Claude Dielna, 67th); Zahibo, Teal Bunbury (Krisztian Nemeth, 69th), Scott Caldwell (Brian Wright, 80th), Diego Fagundez, Kelyn Rowe; Juan Agudelo.

Minnesota_Bobby Shuttleworth; Michael Boxall, Francisco Calvo, Brent Kallman; Ibson, Alexi Gomez (Maximiano, 85th), Miguel Ibarra, Rasmus Schuller, Collen Warner; Carlos Darwin Quintero (Mason Toye, 92nd), Christian Ramirez (Eric Miller, 76th).

