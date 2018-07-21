Listen Live Sports

Revolution-Red Bulls, Sums

July 21, 2018 9:15 pm
 
New England 0 0—0
New York 0 2—2

First half_None.

Second half_1, New York, Royer, 5 (Rzatkowski), 69th minute. 2, New York, Wright-Phillips, 13 (Kaku), 80th.

Goalies_New England, Matt Turner; New York, Luis Robles.

Yellow Cards_Long, New York, 30th; Kaku, New York, 41st; Delamea Mlinar, New England, 57th; Caicedo, New England, 59th.

Referee_Ismail Elfath. Assistant Referees_Jeffrey Greeson, Adam Garner. 4th Official_Rosendo Mendoza.

A_16,027 (25,000)

Lineups

New England_Matt Turner; Jalil Anibaba, Antonio Delamea Mlinar, Claude Dielna (Brandon Bye, 85th), Andrew Farrell; Zahibo (Krisztian Nemeth, 79th), Teal Bunbury (Kelyn Rowe, 70th), Luis Alberto Caicedo, Diego Fagundez; Juan Agudelo, Cristian Penilla.

New York_Luis Robles; Kemar Lawrence, Aaron Long (Aurelien Collin, 65th), Michael Murillo, Tim Parker; Kaku (Derrick Etienne, 83rd), Tyler Adams, Sean Davis, Daniel Royer (Alex Muyl, 77th), Marc Rzatkowski; Bradley Wright-Phillips.

