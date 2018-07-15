Listen Live Sports

Robertson’s NBA title ring, other items being auctioned

July 15, 2018 9:46 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Oscar Robertson’s 1971 NBA championship ring is among the basketball Hall of Famer’s items being auctioned.

Robertson’s Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame ring and induction trophy, 11 of his NBA All-Star rings and his game-worn jerseys from the Milwaukee Bucks and University of Cincinnati are also included in the Lelands.com 2018 Invitational Auction.

An announcement Sunday says each item in the 51-item lot, including Robertson’s 1956 Indiana high school basketball championship ring and his 1958-59 college player of the year award, will include letter of authenticity signed by Robertson, who was honored last month with the NBA’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

The auction runs through Aug. 17 and information is available at www.Lelands.com .

