Rockies 10, Mariners 7

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Gordon 2b 5 1 1 0 0 0 .284 Segura ss 4 2 1 0 1 1 .325 Haniger rf 3 1 1 1 2 2 .272 Seager 3b 5 1 2 1 0 0 .238 Span lf 5 1 2 2 0 1 .272 Healy 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .238 Gamel cf 4 0 3 1 0 0 .287 Herrmann c 3 1 1 0 1 1 .233 Bergman p 2 0 1 1 0 0 .500 Pazos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Heredia ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .230 Morin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Romine ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .203 Lawrence p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 37 7 12 6 4 7

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. LeMahieu 2b 5 0 2 0 0 0 .279 Blackmon cf 5 1 2 1 0 1 .282 Arenado 3b 5 2 0 0 0 0 .307 Gonzalez rf 3 3 3 0 2 0 .284 Story ss 5 1 2 4 0 1 .291 Parra lf 3 2 2 1 1 0 .296 Desmond 1b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .228 Wolters c 4 0 1 3 0 1 .160 Hoffman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Musgrave p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Rusin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Oberg p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Tapia ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Ottavino p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Davis p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 37 10 14 10 3 5

Seattle 200 100 400— 7 12 0 Colorado 112 042 00x—10 14 1

a-grounded out for Pazos in the 6th. b-flied out for Oberg in the 7th. c-struck out for Morin in the 8th.

E_Hoffman (1). LOB_Seattle 7, Colorado 7. 2B_Seager (23), Gamel (10), LeMahieu (22), Blackmon (11), Gonzalez (14), Story (27), Parra (15). 3B_Span (3), Herrmann (1). HR_Blackmon (19), off Bergman; Story (19), off Bergman. RBIs_Haniger (66), Seager (56), Span 2 (42), Gamel (10), Bergman (1), Blackmon (45), Story 4 (67), Parra (41), Desmond (55), Wolters 3 (17). SB_Desmond (11). CS_Gamel (3). S_Hoffman.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 4 (Segura, Healy, Gamel, Heredia); Colorado 4 (LeMahieu, Story 2, Parra). RISP_Seattle 5 for 13; Colorado 5 for 15.

Runners moved up_Gordon, Story, Blackmon. GIDP_Seager.

DP_Colorado 1 (LeMahieu, Story, Desmond).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bergman, L, 0-1 4 1-3 6 5 5 2 0 66 3.97 Pazos 2-3 4 3 3 0 1 15 2.53 Morin 2 3 2 2 0 3 30 6.75 Lawrence 1 1 0 0 1 1 19 9.00 Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hoffman 3 1-3 8 3 3 1 2 77 9.35 Musgrave, W, 1-3 3 2 3 3 3 0 45 4.76 Rusin 0 1 1 1 0 0 1 6.18 Oberg 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 14 3.12 Ottavino, H, 19 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 1.65 Davis, S, 26-30 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 3.82

Rusin pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Pazos 1-1, Musgrave 1-0, Rusin 2-2, Oberg 1-1. WP_Hoffman.

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_3:19. A_38,126 (50,398).

