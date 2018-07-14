Rockies 10, Mariners 7

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gordon 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Segura ss
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.325
|Haniger rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|.272
|Seager 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.238
|Span lf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.272
|Healy 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Gamel cf
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.287
|Herrmann c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.233
|Bergman p
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.500
|Pazos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Heredia ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Morin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Romine ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.203
|Lawrence p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|37
|7
|12
|6
|4
|7
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|LeMahieu 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Blackmon cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.282
|Arenado 3b
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.307
|Gonzalez rf
|3
|3
|3
|0
|2
|0
|.284
|Story ss
|5
|1
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.291
|Parra lf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.296
|Desmond 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.228
|Wolters c
|4
|0
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.160
|Hoffman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Musgrave p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Rusin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Oberg p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Tapia ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Ottavino p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Davis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|37
|10
|14
|10
|3
|5
|Seattle
|200
|100
|400—
|7
|12
|0
|Colorado
|112
|042
|00x—10
|14
|1
a-grounded out for Pazos in the 6th. b-flied out for Oberg in the 7th. c-struck out for Morin in the 8th.
E_Hoffman (1). LOB_Seattle 7, Colorado 7. 2B_Seager (23), Gamel (10), LeMahieu (22), Blackmon (11), Gonzalez (14), Story (27), Parra (15). 3B_Span (3), Herrmann (1). HR_Blackmon (19), off Bergman; Story (19), off Bergman. RBIs_Haniger (66), Seager (56), Span 2 (42), Gamel (10), Bergman (1), Blackmon (45), Story 4 (67), Parra (41), Desmond (55), Wolters 3 (17). SB_Desmond (11). CS_Gamel (3). S_Hoffman.
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 4 (Segura, Healy, Gamel, Heredia); Colorado 4 (LeMahieu, Story 2, Parra). RISP_Seattle 5 for 13; Colorado 5 for 15.
Runners moved up_Gordon, Story, Blackmon. GIDP_Seager.
DP_Colorado 1 (LeMahieu, Story, Desmond).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bergman, L, 0-1
|4
|1-3
|6
|5
|5
|2
|0
|66
|3.97
|Pazos
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|15
|2.53
|Morin
|2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|3
|30
|6.75
|Lawrence
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|9.00
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hoffman
|3
|1-3
|8
|3
|3
|1
|2
|77
|9.35
|Musgrave, W, 1-3
|3
|2
|3
|3
|3
|0
|45
|4.76
|Rusin
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|6.18
|Oberg
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|3.12
|Ottavino, H, 19
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|1.65
|Davis, S, 26-30
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.82
Rusin pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Pazos 1-1, Musgrave 1-0, Rusin 2-2, Oberg 1-1. WP_Hoffman.
Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T_3:19. A_38,126 (50,398).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.