Rockies 11, Diamondbacks 10

July 21, 2018 1:57 am
 
< a min read
Colorado Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
LMahieu 2b 2 0 0 0 D.Prlta lf 5 3 4 0
Valaika 2b 3 0 0 0 Gldschm 1b 4 0 0 0
Blckmon cf 5 3 2 0 Pollock cf 5 3 5 1
Arenado 3b 5 3 3 4 Sza Jr. rf 4 1 0 0
Story ss 3 0 1 0 Ja.Lamb 3b 4 2 1 1
C.Gnzal rf 5 1 2 1 K.Marte 2b 5 0 3 4
Desmond 1b 5 1 1 0 Ahmed ss 5 0 0 0
N.Cevas lf 3 0 0 0 Avila c 3 0 0 1
Parra ph-lf 0 1 0 0 Ray p 2 0 0 0
Wolters c 3 1 0 1 Bracho p 0 0 0 0
Ottvino p 0 0 0 0 Owings ph 1 1 1 0
Marquez p 2 0 2 1 Bradley p 0 0 0 0
T.Mrphy ph 1 0 0 0 Chafin p 0 0 0 0
Rusin p 0 0 0 0 Delgado p 0 0 0 0
Oberg p 0 0 0 0 Dscalso ph 1 0 0 0
Tapia ph 1 1 1 4 D L Rsa p 0 0 0 0
B.Shaw p 0 0 0 0 Jay ph 1 0 0 0
Innetta c 1 0 0 0
Totals 39 11 12 11 Totals 40 10 14 7
Colorado 200 120 600—11
Arizona 302 012 011—10

E_D.Peralta (1), Wolters (2), Ottavino (1). DP_Colorado 1. LOB_Colorado 9, Arizona 8. 2B_Desmond (12), D.Peralta 2 (19), Pollock (13). 3B_K.Marte (9). HR_Arenado 2 (25), Tapia (1). SB_Story (13), Pollock (10), K.Marte (3), Owings (8). SF_Avila (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
Marquez 5 8 6 5 3 6
Rusin 1-3 2 2 2 0 1
Oberg W,5-0 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Shaw H,12 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 4
Ottavino S,3-5 1 1-3 2 1 0 1 1
Arizona
Ray 5 1-3 8 5 5 1 2
Bracho H,2 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Bradley L,2-2 BS,3 2-3 3 6 6 3 2
Chafin 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Delgado 1 1 0 0 2 0
De La Rosa 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_by Ray (Wolters). WP_Rusin, Ottavino.

Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_4:02. A_29,546 (48,519).

