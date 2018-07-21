Rockies 11, Diamondbacks 10

|Colorado
|Arizona
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|LMahieu 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|D.Prlta lf
|5
|3
|4
|0
|Valaika 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gldschm 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Blckmon cf
|5
|3
|2
|0
|Pollock cf
|5
|3
|5
|1
|Arenado 3b
|5
|3
|3
|4
|Sza Jr. rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Story ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Ja.Lamb 3b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|C.Gnzal rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|K.Marte 2b
|5
|0
|3
|4
|Desmond 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Ahmed ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|N.Cevas lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Avila c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Parra ph-lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Ray p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Wolters c
|3
|1
|0
|1
|Bracho p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ottvino p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Owings ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Marquez p
|2
|0
|2
|1
|Bradley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T.Mrphy ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Chafin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rusin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Delgado p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oberg p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dscalso ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Tapia ph
|1
|1
|1
|4
|D L Rsa p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B.Shaw p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jay ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Innetta c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|39
|11
|12
|11
|Totals
|40
|10
|14
|7
|Colorado
|200
|120
|600—11
|Arizona
|302
|012
|011—10
E_D.Peralta (1), Wolters (2), Ottavino (1). DP_Colorado 1. LOB_Colorado 9, Arizona 8. 2B_Desmond (12), D.Peralta 2 (19), Pollock (13). 3B_K.Marte (9). HR_Arenado 2 (25), Tapia (1). SB_Story (13), Pollock (10), K.Marte (3), Owings (8). SF_Avila (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Colorado
|Marquez
|5
|8
|6
|5
|3
|6
|Rusin
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Oberg W,5-0
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Shaw H,12
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Ottavino S,3-5
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Arizona
|Ray
|5
|1-3
|8
|5
|5
|1
|2
|Bracho H,2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bradley L,2-2 BS,3
|2-3
|3
|6
|6
|3
|2
|Chafin
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Delgado
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|De La Rosa
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_by Ray (Wolters). WP_Rusin, Ottavino.
Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Carlos Torres.
T_4:02. A_29,546 (48,519).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.