Rockies 11, Diamondbacks 10

|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|LeMahieu 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Valaika 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.137
|Blackmon cf
|5
|3
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.288
|Arenado 3b
|5
|3
|3
|4
|0
|0
|.316
|Story ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|.293
|Gonzalez rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.282
|Desmond 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Cuevas lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|c-Parra ph-lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.297
|Wolters c
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.156
|Ottavino p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Marquez p
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.361
|a-Murphy ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Rusin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Oberg p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Tapia ph
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|.286
|Shaw p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Iannetta c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Totals
|39
|11
|12
|11
|7
|7
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Peralta lf
|5
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.278
|Pollock cf
|5
|3
|5
|1
|0
|0
|.304
|Souza Jr. rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.185
|Lamb 3b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.230
|Marte 2b
|5
|0
|3
|4
|0
|1
|.243
|Ahmed ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Avila c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.144
|Ray p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Bracho p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Owings ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.197
|Bradley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Chafin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Delgado p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Descalso ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|De La Rosa p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|f-Jay ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Totals
|40
|10
|14
|7
|4
|13
|Colorado
|200
|120
|600—11
|12
|2
|Arizona
|302
|012
|011—10
|14
|1
a-struck out for Marquez in the 6th. b-singled for Bracho in the 6th. c-walked for Cuevas in the 7th. d-homered for Oberg in the 7th. e-struck out for Delgado in the 8th. f-struck out for De La Rosa in the 9th.
E_Wolters (2), Ottavino (1), Peralta (1). LOB_Colorado 9, Arizona 8. 2B_Desmond (12), Peralta 2 (19), Pollock (13). 3B_Marte (9). HR_Arenado (24), off Ray; Arenado (25), off Ray; Tapia (1), off Bradley. RBIs_Arenado 4 (72), Gonzalez (42), Wolters (18), Marquez (5), Tapia 4 (5), Pollock (39), Lamb (29), Marte 4 (39), Avila (11). SB_Story (13), Pollock (10), Marte (3), Owings (8). SF_Avila.
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 3 (Desmond, Wolters 2); Arizona 7 (Goldschmidt, Souza Jr. 2, Ahmed 3, Jay). RISP_Colorado 3 for 11; Arizona 3 for 14.
Runners moved up_Gonzalez, Desmond, Marte. GIDP_Ray.
DP_Colorado 1 (Marquez, Story, Valaika).
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Marquez
|5
|8
|6
|5
|3
|6
|101
|5.00
|Rusin
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|17
|6.58
|Oberg, W, 5-0
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|2.89
|Shaw, H, 12
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|26
|7.15
|Ottavino, S, 3-5
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|27
|1.58
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ray
|5
|1-3
|8
|5
|5
|1
|2
|93
|5.37
|Bracho, H, 2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|2.12
|Bradley, L, 2-2, BS, 3-6
|2-3
|3
|6
|6
|3
|2
|30
|3.11
|Chafin
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7
|1.57
|Delgado
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|30
|5.14
|De La Rosa
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|4.64
Inherited runners-scored_Oberg 1-1, Ottavino 1-1, Bracho 1-0. HBP_Ray (Wolters). WP_Rusin, Ottavino. PB_Wolters (4).
Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Carlos Torres.
T_4:02. A_29,546 (48,519).
