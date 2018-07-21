Rockies 11, Diamondbacks 10

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. LeMahieu 2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .278 Valaika 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .137 Blackmon cf 5 3 2 0 1 1 .288 Arenado 3b 5 3 3 4 0 0 .316 Story ss 3 0 1 0 2 2 .293 Gonzalez rf 5 1 2 1 0 0 .282 Desmond 1b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .234 Cuevas lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .248 c-Parra ph-lf 0 1 0 0 2 0 .297 Wolters c 3 1 0 1 1 0 .156 Ottavino p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Marquez p 2 0 2 1 0 0 .361 a-Murphy ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .278 Rusin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Oberg p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Tapia ph 1 1 1 4 0 0 .286 Shaw p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Iannetta c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .232 Totals 39 11 12 11 7 7

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Peralta lf 5 3 4 0 0 0 .289 Goldschmidt 1b 4 0 0 0 1 3 .278 Pollock cf 5 3 5 1 0 0 .304 Souza Jr. rf 4 1 0 0 1 2 .185 Lamb 3b 4 2 1 1 1 2 .230 Marte 2b 5 0 3 4 0 1 .243 Ahmed ss 5 0 0 0 0 0 .226 Avila c 3 0 0 1 1 2 .144 Ray p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Bracho p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Owings ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .197 Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Delgado p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Descalso ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .258 De La Rosa p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 f-Jay ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .276 Totals 40 10 14 7 4 13

Colorado 200 120 600—11 12 2 Arizona 302 012 011—10 14 1

a-struck out for Marquez in the 6th. b-singled for Bracho in the 6th. c-walked for Cuevas in the 7th. d-homered for Oberg in the 7th. e-struck out for Delgado in the 8th. f-struck out for De La Rosa in the 9th.

E_Wolters (2), Ottavino (1), Peralta (1). LOB_Colorado 9, Arizona 8. 2B_Desmond (12), Peralta 2 (19), Pollock (13). 3B_Marte (9). HR_Arenado (24), off Ray; Arenado (25), off Ray; Tapia (1), off Bradley. RBIs_Arenado 4 (72), Gonzalez (42), Wolters (18), Marquez (5), Tapia 4 (5), Pollock (39), Lamb (29), Marte 4 (39), Avila (11). SB_Story (13), Pollock (10), Marte (3), Owings (8). SF_Avila.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 3 (Desmond, Wolters 2); Arizona 7 (Goldschmidt, Souza Jr. 2, Ahmed 3, Jay). RISP_Colorado 3 for 11; Arizona 3 for 14.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Gonzalez, Desmond, Marte. GIDP_Ray.

DP_Colorado 1 (Marquez, Story, Valaika).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Marquez 5 8 6 5 3 6 101 5.00 Rusin 1-3 2 2 2 0 1 17 6.58 Oberg, W, 5-0 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 7 2.89 Shaw, H, 12 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 4 26 7.15 Ottavino, S, 3-5 1 1-3 2 1 0 1 1 27 1.58 Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ray 5 1-3 8 5 5 1 2 93 5.37 Bracho, H, 2 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 2.12 Bradley, L, 2-2, BS, 3-6 2-3 3 6 6 3 2 30 3.11 Chafin 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 7 1.57 Delgado 1 1 0 0 2 0 30 5.14 De La Rosa 1 0 0 0 0 2 19 4.64

Inherited runners-scored_Oberg 1-1, Ottavino 1-1, Bracho 1-0. HBP_Ray (Wolters). WP_Rusin, Ottavino. PB_Wolters (4).

Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_4:02. A_29,546 (48,519).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.