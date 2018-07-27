Rockies 3, Athletics 1

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Semien ss 4 0 2 0 1 0 .255 Chapman 3b 4 1 2 0 1 1 .269 Lowrie 2b 5 0 1 1 0 2 .279 Davis lf 3 0 0 0 2 1 .251 Piscotty rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .262 Olson 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .231 Canha cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .257 Lucroy c 4 0 2 0 0 0 .244 Manaea p 2 0 1 0 0 0 .200 a-Pinder ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .259 Wendelken p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Martini ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Pagan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 36 1 9 1 4 8

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Blackmon cf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .290 Desmond 1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .242 Arenado 3b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .308 Story ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .288 Cuevas lf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .248 Shaw p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Wolters c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .153 Gonzalez rf 4 0 3 0 0 1 .284 Hampson 2b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .250 Iannetta c 2 0 0 0 1 2 .222 Oberg p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Ottavino p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Freeland p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .075 b-Parra ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .286 Totals 33 3 10 3 1 9

Oakland 000 000 100—1 9 0 Colorado 010 020 00x—3 10 1

a-struck out for Manaea in the 6th. b-lined out for Freeland in the 6th. c-out on fielder’s choice for Wendelken in the 8th.

E_Hampson (2). LOB_Oakland 13, Colorado 7. 2B_Chapman (19), Lowrie (26), Lucroy (15), Blackmon 2 (16), Gonzalez (17). HR_Arenado (26), off Manaea. RBIs_Lowrie (66), Desmond (59), Arenado (74), Hampson (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 7 (Chapman 3, Piscotty, Olson 2, Pinder); Colorado 3 (Blackmon 2, Story). RISP_Oakland 1 for 10; Colorado 2 for 11.

Runners moved up_Lowrie, Desmond, Parra. GIDP_Piscotty.

DP_Colorado 1 (Arenado, Hampson, Desmond).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Manaea, L, 9-7 5 9 3 3 0 5 74 3.46 Wendelken 2 1 0 0 1 3 33 1.80 Pagan 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 3.68 Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Freeland, W, 9-6 6 5 0 0 3 5 110 3.13 Shaw, H, 13 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 12 7.08 Oberg, H, 5 1 1-3 2 0 0 1 2 30 2.97 Ottavino, S, 4-6 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 1.46

Inherited runners-scored_Oberg 1-0. HBP_Freeland (Piscotty).

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Tom Woodring; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_3:03. A_40,229 (50,398).

