Rockies 3, Athletics 1

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.255
|Chapman 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.269
|Lowrie 2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.279
|Davis lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.251
|Piscotty rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Canha cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Lucroy c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Manaea p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|a-Pinder ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Wendelken p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Martini ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Pagan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|36
|1
|9
|1
|4
|8
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.290
|Desmond 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.242
|Arenado 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.308
|Story ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Cuevas lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Shaw p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Wolters c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.153
|Gonzalez rf
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Hampson 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Iannetta c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.222
|Oberg p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Ottavino p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Freeland p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.075
|b-Parra ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Totals
|33
|3
|10
|3
|1
|9
|Oakland
|000
|000
|100—1
|9
|0
|Colorado
|010
|020
|00x—3
|10
|1
a-struck out for Manaea in the 6th. b-lined out for Freeland in the 6th. c-out on fielder’s choice for Wendelken in the 8th.
E_Hampson (2). LOB_Oakland 13, Colorado 7. 2B_Chapman (19), Lowrie (26), Lucroy (15), Blackmon 2 (16), Gonzalez (17). HR_Arenado (26), off Manaea. RBIs_Lowrie (66), Desmond (59), Arenado (74), Hampson (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 7 (Chapman 3, Piscotty, Olson 2, Pinder); Colorado 3 (Blackmon 2, Story). RISP_Oakland 1 for 10; Colorado 2 for 11.
Runners moved up_Lowrie, Desmond, Parra. GIDP_Piscotty.
DP_Colorado 1 (Arenado, Hampson, Desmond).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manaea, L, 9-7
|5
|9
|3
|3
|0
|5
|74
|3.46
|Wendelken
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|33
|1.80
|Pagan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|3.68
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Freeland, W, 9-6
|6
|5
|0
|0
|3
|5
|110
|3.13
|Shaw, H, 13
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|12
|7.08
|Oberg, H, 5
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|30
|2.97
|Ottavino, S, 4-6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|1.46
Inherited runners-scored_Oberg 1-0. HBP_Freeland (Piscotty).
Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Tom Woodring; Third, Mike Estabrook.
T_3:03. A_40,229 (50,398).
