Rockies 3, Athletics 1

July 27, 2018 11:58 pm
 
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Semien ss 4 0 2 0 1 0 .255
Chapman 3b 4 1 2 0 1 1 .269
Lowrie 2b 5 0 1 1 0 2 .279
Davis lf 3 0 0 0 2 1 .251
Piscotty rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .262
Olson 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .231
Canha cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .257
Lucroy c 4 0 2 0 0 0 .244
Manaea p 2 0 1 0 0 0 .200
a-Pinder ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .259
Wendelken p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Martini ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Pagan p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 36 1 9 1 4 8
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Blackmon cf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .290
Desmond 1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .242
Arenado 3b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .308
Story ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .288
Cuevas lf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .248
Shaw p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wolters c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .153
Gonzalez rf 4 0 3 0 0 1 .284
Hampson 2b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .250
Iannetta c 2 0 0 0 1 2 .222
Oberg p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ottavino p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Freeland p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .075
b-Parra ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .286
Totals 33 3 10 3 1 9
Oakland 000 000 100—1 9 0
Colorado 010 020 00x—3 10 1

a-struck out for Manaea in the 6th. b-lined out for Freeland in the 6th. c-out on fielder’s choice for Wendelken in the 8th.

E_Hampson (2). LOB_Oakland 13, Colorado 7. 2B_Chapman (19), Lowrie (26), Lucroy (15), Blackmon 2 (16), Gonzalez (17). HR_Arenado (26), off Manaea. RBIs_Lowrie (66), Desmond (59), Arenado (74), Hampson (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 7 (Chapman 3, Piscotty, Olson 2, Pinder); Colorado 3 (Blackmon 2, Story). RISP_Oakland 1 for 10; Colorado 2 for 11.

Runners moved up_Lowrie, Desmond, Parra. GIDP_Piscotty.

DP_Colorado 1 (Arenado, Hampson, Desmond).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Manaea, L, 9-7 5 9 3 3 0 5 74 3.46
Wendelken 2 1 0 0 1 3 33 1.80
Pagan 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 3.68
Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Freeland, W, 9-6 6 5 0 0 3 5 110 3.13
Shaw, H, 13 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 12 7.08
Oberg, H, 5 1 1-3 2 0 0 1 2 30 2.97
Ottavino, S, 4-6 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 1.46

Inherited runners-scored_Oberg 1-0. HBP_Freeland (Piscotty).

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Tom Woodring; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_3:03. A_40,229 (50,398).

