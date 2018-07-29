Rockies 4, Athletics 1

Oakland Colorado ab r h bi ab r h bi Martini cf 5 1 2 0 Blckmon cf 5 0 1 0 M.Chpmn 3b 3 0 2 0 Desmond 1b 4 0 1 0 Lowrie 2b 3 0 0 0 Arenado 3b 2 1 1 1 K.Davis lf 3 0 0 1 Story ss 4 0 1 0 M.Olson 1b 3 0 0 0 C.Gnzal rf 4 1 3 0 Pscotty rf 3 0 0 0 T.Mrphy c 4 1 1 1 Semien ss 3 0 0 0 N.Cevas lf 3 0 0 0 Phegley c 4 0 2 0 Parra ph-lf 0 0 0 0 Bre.And p 2 0 0 0 Valaika 2b 4 1 2 2 Du.Fwlr ph 1 0 0 0 Snztela p 1 0 0 0 Petit p 0 0 0 0 McGee p 0 0 0 0 Hatcher p 0 0 0 0 Oh p 0 0 0 0 Canha ph 1 0 0 0 Hampson ph 1 0 0 0 Ottvino p 0 0 0 0 Innetta ph 0 0 0 0 W.Davis p 0 0 0 0 Totals 31 1 6 1 Totals 32 4 10 4

Oakland 100 000 000—1 Colorado 021 100 00x—4

DP_Oakland 1, Colorado 1. LOB_Oakland 9, Colorado 9. 2B_Martini (4), M.Chapman (20), Phegley (4), Blackmon (17), Story (28), C.Gonzalez 3 (20). 3B_T.Murphy (1). HR_Arenado (27), Valaika (2). SF_K.Davis (5). S_Senzatela (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Oakland Anderson L,2-3 6 8 4 4 1 1 Petit 1 1 0 0 1 1 Hatcher 1 1 0 0 2 0 Colorado Senzatela W,4-3 5 2-3 5 1 1 4 6 McGee H,13 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Oh H,14 1 1 0 0 1 0 Ottavino H,22 1 0 0 0 0 2 Davis S,29-33 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Ottavino (Semien).

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Mark Carlson.

Advertisement

T_2:57. A_47,809 (50,398).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.