Rockies 4, Athletics 1

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Martini cf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .344 Chapman 3b 3 0 2 0 1 0 .272 Lowrie 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .277 K.Davis lf 3 0 0 1 0 1 .249 Olson 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .229 Piscotty rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .260 Semien ss 3 0 0 0 1 2 .254 Phegley c 4 0 2 0 0 2 .240 Anderson p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .250 a-Fowler ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .231 Petit p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Hatcher p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Canha ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .256 Totals 31 1 6 1 5 10

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Blackmon cf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .289 Desmond 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .242 Arenado 3b 2 1 1 1 2 0 .309 Story ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .287 Gonzalez rf 4 1 3 0 0 0 .290 Murphy c 4 1 1 1 0 0 .284 Cuevas lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .243 c-Parra ph-lf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .286 Valaika 2b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .152 Senzatela p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .111 McGee p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Oh p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Hampson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .235 Ottavino p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Iannetta ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .222 W.Davis p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 32 4 10 4 4 2

Oakland 100 000 000—1 6 0 Colorado 021 100 00x—4 10 0

a-lined out for Anderson in the 7th. b-grounded out for Oh in the 7th. c-pinch hit for Cuevas in the 8th. d-walked for Ottavino in the 8th. e-popped out for Hatcher in the 9th.

LOB_Oakland 9, Colorado 9. 2B_Martini (4), Chapman (20), Phegley (4), Blackmon (17), Story (28), Gonzalez 3 (20). 3B_Murphy (1). HR_Arenado (27), off Anderson; Valaika (2), off Anderson. RBIs_K.Davis (79), Arenado (75), Murphy (9), Valaika 2 (4). SF_K.Davis. S_Senzatela.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 5 (K.Davis, Olson, Piscotty, Phegley, Anderson); Colorado 6 (Blackmon 3, Story, Gonzalez, Murphy). RISP_Oakland 1 for 9; Colorado 2 for 11.

GIDP_Anderson, Arenado.

DP_Oakland 1 (Semien, Lowrie, Olson); Colorado 2 (Gonzalez, Murphy), (Senzatela, Story, Valaika).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Anderson, L, 2-3 6 8 4 4 1 1 87 5.55 Petit 1 1 0 0 1 1 13 3.38 Hatcher 1 1 0 0 2 0 14 4.24 Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Senzatela, W, 4-3 5 2-3 5 1 1 4 6 110 5.01 McGee, H, 13 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 5.91 Oh, H, 14 1 1 0 0 1 0 22 2.62 Ottavino, H, 22 1 0 0 0 0 2 9 1.43 Iannetta 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 W.Davis, S, 29-33 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 4.40

HBP_Ottavino (Semien).

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_2:57. A_47,809 (50,398).

