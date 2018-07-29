Rockies 4, Athletics 1

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Martini cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.344
|Chapman 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.272
|Lowrie 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.277
|K.Davis lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.249
|Olson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.229
|Piscotty rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.260
|Semien ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.254
|Phegley c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.240
|Anderson p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|a-Fowler ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Petit p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hatcher p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Canha ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|1
|5
|10
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|Desmond 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|Arenado 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.309
|Story ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|Gonzalez rf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|Murphy c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.284
|Cuevas lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|c-Parra ph-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|Valaika 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.152
|Senzatela p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|McGee p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Oh p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Hampson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Ottavino p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Iannetta ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|W.Davis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|32
|4
|10
|4
|4
|2
|Oakland
|100
|000
|000—1
|6
|0
|Colorado
|021
|100
|00x—4
|10
|0
a-lined out for Anderson in the 7th. b-grounded out for Oh in the 7th. c-pinch hit for Cuevas in the 8th. d-walked for Ottavino in the 8th. e-popped out for Hatcher in the 9th.
LOB_Oakland 9, Colorado 9. 2B_Martini (4), Chapman (20), Phegley (4), Blackmon (17), Story (28), Gonzalez 3 (20). 3B_Murphy (1). HR_Arenado (27), off Anderson; Valaika (2), off Anderson. RBIs_K.Davis (79), Arenado (75), Murphy (9), Valaika 2 (4). SF_K.Davis. S_Senzatela.
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 5 (K.Davis, Olson, Piscotty, Phegley, Anderson); Colorado 6 (Blackmon 3, Story, Gonzalez, Murphy). RISP_Oakland 1 for 9; Colorado 2 for 11.
GIDP_Anderson, Arenado.
DP_Oakland 1 (Semien, Lowrie, Olson); Colorado 2 (Gonzalez, Murphy), (Senzatela, Story, Valaika).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson, L, 2-3
|6
|8
|4
|4
|1
|1
|87
|5.55
|Petit
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|3.38
|Hatcher
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|14
|4.24
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Senzatela, W, 4-3
|5
|2-3
|5
|1
|1
|4
|6
|110
|5.01
|McGee, H, 13
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|5.91
|Oh, H, 14
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|22
|2.62
|Ottavino, H, 22
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|1.43
|Iannetta
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|W.Davis, S, 29-33
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|4.40
HBP_Ottavino (Semien).
Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Mark Carlson.
T_2:57. A_47,809 (50,398).
