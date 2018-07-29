Listen Live Sports

...

Rockies 4, Athletics 1

July 29, 2018 12:14 am
 
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Martini cf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .344
Chapman 3b 3 0 2 0 1 0 .272
Lowrie 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .277
K.Davis lf 3 0 0 1 0 1 .249
Olson 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .229
Piscotty rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .260
Semien ss 3 0 0 0 1 2 .254
Phegley c 4 0 2 0 0 2 .240
Anderson p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .250
a-Fowler ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .231
Petit p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hatcher p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Canha ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .256
Totals 31 1 6 1 5 10
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Blackmon cf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .289
Desmond 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .242
Arenado 3b 2 1 1 1 2 0 .309
Story ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .287
Gonzalez rf 4 1 3 0 0 0 .290
Murphy c 4 1 1 1 0 0 .284
Cuevas lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .243
c-Parra ph-lf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .286
Valaika 2b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .152
Senzatela p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .111
McGee p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Oh p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Hampson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .235
Ottavino p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Iannetta ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .222
W.Davis p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 32 4 10 4 4 2
Oakland 100 000 000—1 6 0
Colorado 021 100 00x—4 10 0

a-lined out for Anderson in the 7th. b-grounded out for Oh in the 7th. c-pinch hit for Cuevas in the 8th. d-walked for Ottavino in the 8th. e-popped out for Hatcher in the 9th.

LOB_Oakland 9, Colorado 9. 2B_Martini (4), Chapman (20), Phegley (4), Blackmon (17), Story (28), Gonzalez 3 (20). 3B_Murphy (1). HR_Arenado (27), off Anderson; Valaika (2), off Anderson. RBIs_K.Davis (79), Arenado (75), Murphy (9), Valaika 2 (4). SF_K.Davis. S_Senzatela.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 5 (K.Davis, Olson, Piscotty, Phegley, Anderson); Colorado 6 (Blackmon 3, Story, Gonzalez, Murphy). RISP_Oakland 1 for 9; Colorado 2 for 11.

GIDP_Anderson, Arenado.

DP_Oakland 1 (Semien, Lowrie, Olson); Colorado 2 (Gonzalez, Murphy), (Senzatela, Story, Valaika).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Anderson, L, 2-3 6 8 4 4 1 1 87 5.55
Petit 1 1 0 0 1 1 13 3.38
Hatcher 1 1 0 0 2 0 14 4.24
Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Senzatela, W, 4-3 5 2-3 5 1 1 4 6 110 5.01
McGee, H, 13 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 5.91
Oh, H, 14 1 1 0 0 1 0 22 2.62
Ottavino, H, 22 1 0 0 0 0 2 9 1.43
Iannetta 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00
W.Davis, S, 29-33 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 4.40

HBP_Ottavino (Semien).

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_2:57. A_47,809 (50,398).

