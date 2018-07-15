Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rockies 4, Mariners 1

July 15, 2018 12:14 am
 
< a min read
Seattle Colorado
ab r h bi ab r h bi
D.Grdon 2b 4 0 0 0 Blckmon cf 4 1 2 0
Segura ss 4 0 1 0 Desmond 1b 4 1 2 1
Haniger rf 4 0 0 0 Arenado 3b 4 0 2 1
Seager 3b 4 0 0 0 Story ss 4 1 2 0
Span lf 4 0 0 0 C.Gnzal rf 3 1 1 2
Healy 1b 3 0 1 0 T.Mrphy c 4 0 0 0
Gamel cf 3 1 1 0 Parra lf 3 0 1 0
Hrrmann c 2 0 1 1 Valaika 2b 3 0 0 0
LeBlanc p 1 0 0 0 J.Gray p 3 0 0 0
Festa p 0 0 0 0 Ottvino p 0 0 0 0
Heredia ph 1 0 0 0 W.Davis p 0 0 0 0
Elias p 0 0 0 0
Lwrence p 0 0 0 0
N.Cruz ph 1 0 1 0
Nicasio p 0 0 0 0
Totals 31 1 5 1 Totals 32 4 10 4
Seattle 000 000 010—1
Colorado 020 020 00x—4

DP_Seattle 1, Colorado 1. LOB_Seattle 4, Colorado 7. 2B_Herrmann (2), Blackmon (12), Arenado (21). 3B_Desmond (3). HR_C.Gonzalez (11). SB_C.Gonzalez (4), Parra (7). CS_Desmond (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
LeBlanc L,5-1 4 1-3 6 4 4 2 3
Festa 2-3 2 0 0 0 0
Elias 1 0 0 0 0 2
Lawrence 1 1 0 0 0 1
Nicasio 1 1 0 0 0 1
Colorado
Gray W,8-7 7 1-3 5 1 1 1 6
Ottavino H,20 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Davis S,27-31 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by LeBlanc (Parra). WP_Gray, Festa.

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_2:50. A_47,789 (50,398).

