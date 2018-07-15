Rockies 4, Mariners 1

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gordon 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Segura ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.324
|Haniger rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Seager 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Span lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Healy 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Gamel cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Herrmann c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.250
|LeBlanc p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Festa p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Heredia ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Elias p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Lawrence p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Cruz ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Nicasio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|1
|8
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.285
|Desmond 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.231
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.309
|Story ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|Gonzalez rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.285
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Parra lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.297
|Valaika 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.141
|Gray p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.103
|Ottavino p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Davis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|32
|4
|10
|4
|2
|7
|Seattle
|000
|000
|010—1
|5
|0
|Colorado
|020
|020
|00x—4
|10
|0
a-struck out for Festa in the 6th. b-singled for Lawrence in the 8th.
LOB_Seattle 4, Colorado 7. 2B_Herrmann (2), Blackmon (12), Arenado (21). 3B_Desmond (3). HR_Gonzalez (11), off LeBlanc. RBIs_Herrmann (2), Desmond (56), Arenado (67), Gonzalez 2 (41). SB_Gonzalez (4), Parra (7). CS_Desmond (4).
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 3 (Gordon, Segura, Herrmann); Colorado 5 (Story 2, Murphy 2, Valaika). RISP_Seattle 1 for 5; Colorado 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_Arenado. GIDP_Haniger, Murphy.
DP_Seattle 1 (Seager, Gordon, Healy); Colorado 1 (Arenado, Valaika, Desmond).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|LeBlanc, L, 5-1
|4
|1-3
|6
|4
|4
|2
|3
|87
|3.63
|Festa
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|0.00
|Elias
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|2.33
|Lawrence
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|8.10
|Nicasio
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|6.00
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray, W, 8-7
|7
|1-3
|5
|1
|1
|1
|6
|93
|5.44
|Ottavino, H, 20
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|1.62
|Davis, S, 27-31
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.72
Inherited runners-scored_Festa 1-1, Ottavino 2-0. HBP_LeBlanc (Parra). WP_Gray, Festa.
Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T_2:50. A_47,789 (50,398).
