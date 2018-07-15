Listen Live Sports

Rockies 4, Mariners 1

July 15, 2018 12:14 am
 
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Gordon 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .281
Segura ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .324
Haniger rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .269
Seager 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .236
Span lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .268
Healy 1b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .239
Gamel cf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .288
Herrmann c 2 0 1 1 1 0 .250
LeBlanc p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Festa p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Heredia ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .229
Elias p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lawrence p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Cruz ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .268
Nicasio p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 31 1 5 1 1 8
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Blackmon cf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .285
Desmond 1b 4 1 2 1 0 2 .231
Arenado 3b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .309
Story ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .293
Gonzalez rf 3 1 1 2 1 0 .285
Murphy c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .283
Parra lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .297
Valaika 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .141
Gray p 3 0 0 0 0 2 .103
Ottavino p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Davis p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 32 4 10 4 2 7
Seattle 000 000 010—1 5 0
Colorado 020 020 00x—4 10 0

a-struck out for Festa in the 6th. b-singled for Lawrence in the 8th.

LOB_Seattle 4, Colorado 7. 2B_Herrmann (2), Blackmon (12), Arenado (21). 3B_Desmond (3). HR_Gonzalez (11), off LeBlanc. RBIs_Herrmann (2), Desmond (56), Arenado (67), Gonzalez 2 (41). SB_Gonzalez (4), Parra (7). CS_Desmond (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 3 (Gordon, Segura, Herrmann); Colorado 5 (Story 2, Murphy 2, Valaika). RISP_Seattle 1 for 5; Colorado 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Arenado. GIDP_Haniger, Murphy.

DP_Seattle 1 (Seager, Gordon, Healy); Colorado 1 (Arenado, Valaika, Desmond).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
LeBlanc, L, 5-1 4 1-3 6 4 4 2 3 87 3.63
Festa 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 10 0.00
Elias 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 2.33
Lawrence 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 8.10
Nicasio 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 6.00
Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gray, W, 8-7 7 1-3 5 1 1 1 6 93 5.44
Ottavino, H, 20 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 1.62
Davis, S, 27-31 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 3.72

Inherited runners-scored_Festa 1-1, Ottavino 2-0. HBP_LeBlanc (Parra). WP_Gray, Festa.

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_2:50. A_47,789 (50,398).

