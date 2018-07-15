Rockies 4, Mariners 1

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Gordon 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .281 Segura ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .324 Haniger rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .269 Seager 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .236 Span lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .268 Healy 1b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .239 Gamel cf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .288 Herrmann c 2 0 1 1 1 0 .250 LeBlanc p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Festa p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Heredia ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .229 Elias p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Lawrence p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Cruz ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .268 Nicasio p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 31 1 5 1 1 8

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Blackmon cf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .285 Desmond 1b 4 1 2 1 0 2 .231 Arenado 3b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .309 Story ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .293 Gonzalez rf 3 1 1 2 1 0 .285 Murphy c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .283 Parra lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .297 Valaika 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .141 Gray p 3 0 0 0 0 2 .103 Ottavino p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Davis p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 32 4 10 4 2 7

Seattle 000 000 010—1 5 0 Colorado 020 020 00x—4 10 0

a-struck out for Festa in the 6th. b-singled for Lawrence in the 8th.

LOB_Seattle 4, Colorado 7. 2B_Herrmann (2), Blackmon (12), Arenado (21). 3B_Desmond (3). HR_Gonzalez (11), off LeBlanc. RBIs_Herrmann (2), Desmond (56), Arenado (67), Gonzalez 2 (41). SB_Gonzalez (4), Parra (7). CS_Desmond (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 3 (Gordon, Segura, Herrmann); Colorado 5 (Story 2, Murphy 2, Valaika). RISP_Seattle 1 for 5; Colorado 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Arenado. GIDP_Haniger, Murphy.

DP_Seattle 1 (Seager, Gordon, Healy); Colorado 1 (Arenado, Valaika, Desmond).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA LeBlanc, L, 5-1 4 1-3 6 4 4 2 3 87 3.63 Festa 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 10 0.00 Elias 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 2.33 Lawrence 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 8.10 Nicasio 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 6.00 Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gray, W, 8-7 7 1-3 5 1 1 1 6 93 5.44 Ottavino, H, 20 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 1.62 Davis, S, 27-31 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 3.72

Inherited runners-scored_Festa 1-1, Ottavino 2-0. HBP_LeBlanc (Parra). WP_Gray, Festa.

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_2:50. A_47,789 (50,398).

