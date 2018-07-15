Rockies 4, Mariners 3

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gordon 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.283
|Segura ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.323
|Haniger rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.272
|Seager 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Healy 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.240
|1-Romine pr-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|Span lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.271
|Heredia cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|c-Gamel ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Freitas c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.197
|Leake p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|a-Cruz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Nicasio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Colome p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Herrmann ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Vincent p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|35
|3
|9
|3
|1
|8
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|LeMahieu 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.280
|Blackmon cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|Arenado 3b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.312
|Gonzalez rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.280
|Story ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.292
|Parra lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.297
|Desmond 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Iannetta c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.233
|Anderson p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|McGee p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Tapia ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Shaw p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Oberg p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|29
|4
|9
|3
|2
|6
|Seattle
|200
|000
|100—3
|9
|1
|Colorado
|002
|000
|101—4
|9
|0
No outs when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Leake in the 7th. b-grounded out for McGee in the 7th. c-grounded out for Heredia in the 8th. d-grounded out for Colome in the 9th.
1-ran for Healy in the 8th.
E_Haniger (5). LOB_Seattle 7, Colorado 4. 2B_Span (14). 3B_Desmond (4). HR_Story (20), off Vincent. RBIs_Gordon (22), Haniger (67), Span (43), Arenado (68), Story (68), Iannetta (22). SB_Haniger (5). SF_Iannetta. S_Freitas.
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 5 (Segura, Span, Heredia 2, Gamel); Colorado 1 (Gonzalez). RISP_Seattle 3 for 11; Colorado 1 for 3.
Runners moved up_Seager. GIDP_Gonzalez 2, Desmond.
DP_Seattle 3 (Gordon, Healy), (Gordon, Segura, Healy), (Gordon, Healy).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Leake
|6
|6
|2
|1
|2
|4
|77
|4.22
|Nicasio, BS, 5-6
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|18
|6.08
|Colome
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|4.12
|Vincent, L, 3-2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|4.28
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson
|6
|5
|2
|2
|1
|6
|91
|3.72
|McGee
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|15
|6.15
|Shaw
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|7.23
|Oberg, W, 4-0
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|2.96
Inherited runners-scored_Oberg 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T_3:11. A_35,630 (50,398).
