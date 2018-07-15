Rockies 4, Mariners 3

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Gordon 2b 5 1 2 1 0 2 .283 Segura ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .323 Haniger rf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .272 Seager 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .233 Healy 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .240 1-Romine pr-1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .203 Span lf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .271 Heredia cf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .231 c-Gamel ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .286 Freitas c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .197 Leake p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 a-Cruz ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .267 Nicasio p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Colome p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Herrmann ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .242 Vincent p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 35 3 9 3 1 8

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. LeMahieu 2b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .280 Blackmon cf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .287 Arenado 3b 3 0 2 1 1 0 .312 Gonzalez rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .280 Story ss 4 1 1 1 0 1 .292 Parra lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .297 Desmond 1b 3 1 2 0 0 0 .235 Iannetta c 2 0 0 1 0 1 .233 Anderson p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .125 McGee p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Tapia ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .231 Shaw p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Oberg p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 29 4 9 3 2 6

Seattle 200 000 100—3 9 1 Colorado 002 000 101—4 9 0

No outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Leake in the 7th. b-grounded out for McGee in the 7th. c-grounded out for Heredia in the 8th. d-grounded out for Colome in the 9th.

1-ran for Healy in the 8th.

E_Haniger (5). LOB_Seattle 7, Colorado 4. 2B_Span (14). 3B_Desmond (4). HR_Story (20), off Vincent. RBIs_Gordon (22), Haniger (67), Span (43), Arenado (68), Story (68), Iannetta (22). SB_Haniger (5). SF_Iannetta. S_Freitas.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 5 (Segura, Span, Heredia 2, Gamel); Colorado 1 (Gonzalez). RISP_Seattle 3 for 11; Colorado 1 for 3.

Runners moved up_Seager. GIDP_Gonzalez 2, Desmond.

DP_Seattle 3 (Gordon, Healy), (Gordon, Segura, Healy), (Gordon, Healy).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Leake 6 6 2 1 2 4 77 4.22 Nicasio, BS, 5-6 1 1 1 1 0 1 18 6.08 Colome 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 4.12 Vincent, L, 3-2 0 1 1 1 0 0 6 4.28 Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Anderson 6 5 2 2 1 6 91 3.72 McGee 1 2 1 1 0 1 15 6.15 Shaw 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 18 7.23 Oberg, W, 4-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 19 2.96

Inherited runners-scored_Oberg 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_3:11. A_35,630 (50,398).

