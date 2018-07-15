Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rockies 4, Mariners 3

July 15, 2018 6:36 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Gordon 2b 5 1 2 1 0 2 .283
Segura ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .323
Haniger rf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .272
Seager 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .233
Healy 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .240
1-Romine pr-1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .203
Span lf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .271
Heredia cf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .231
c-Gamel ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .286
Freitas c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .197
Leake p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
a-Cruz ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .267
Nicasio p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Colome p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Herrmann ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .242
Vincent p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 35 3 9 3 1 8
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
LeMahieu 2b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .280
Blackmon cf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .287
Arenado 3b 3 0 2 1 1 0 .312
Gonzalez rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .280
Story ss 4 1 1 1 0 1 .292
Parra lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .297
Desmond 1b 3 1 2 0 0 0 .235
Iannetta c 2 0 0 1 0 1 .233
Anderson p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .125
McGee p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Tapia ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .231
Shaw p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Oberg p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 29 4 9 3 2 6
Seattle 200 000 100—3 9 1
Colorado 002 000 101—4 9 0

No outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Leake in the 7th. b-grounded out for McGee in the 7th. c-grounded out for Heredia in the 8th. d-grounded out for Colome in the 9th.

1-ran for Healy in the 8th.

Advertisement

E_Haniger (5). LOB_Seattle 7, Colorado 4. 2B_Span (14). 3B_Desmond (4). HR_Story (20), off Vincent. RBIs_Gordon (22), Haniger (67), Span (43), Arenado (68), Story (68), Iannetta (22). SB_Haniger (5). SF_Iannetta. S_Freitas.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 5 (Segura, Span, Heredia 2, Gamel); Colorado 1 (Gonzalez). RISP_Seattle 3 for 11; Colorado 1 for 3.

Runners moved up_Seager. GIDP_Gonzalez 2, Desmond.

DP_Seattle 3 (Gordon, Healy), (Gordon, Segura, Healy), (Gordon, Healy).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Leake 6 6 2 1 2 4 77 4.22
Nicasio, BS, 5-6 1 1 1 1 0 1 18 6.08
Colome 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 4.12
Vincent, L, 3-2 0 1 1 1 0 0 6 4.28
Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Anderson 6 5 2 2 1 6 91 3.72
McGee 1 2 1 1 0 1 15 6.15
Shaw 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 18 7.23
Oberg, W, 4-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 19 2.96

Inherited runners-scored_Oberg 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_3:11. A_35,630 (50,398).

        FBI launches unprecedented hiring surge for data scientists

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington