Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rockies 5, Diamondbacks 1

July 12, 2018 6:40 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Jay lf 4 1 0 0 0 1 .281
Ahmed ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .229
Goldschmidt 1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .284
Pollock cf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .287
Souza Jr. rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .176
Marte 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .241
J.Murphy c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .236
Owings 3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .193
Ray p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Bracho p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Descalso ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .259
Delgado p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Koch p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .067
e-Lamb ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .234
Totals 33 1 7 1 2 7
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
LeMahieu 2b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .277
Blackmon cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .280
Arenado 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .311
Story ss 3 1 1 1 1 2 .289
Desmond 1b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .224
Gonzalez rf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .275
Iannetta c 3 1 1 0 1 1 .235
Cuevas lf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .254
a-Parra ph-lf 2 1 1 1 0 0 .292
Freeland p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .083
Oberg p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Tapia ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .273
Rusin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Ottavino p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-T.Murphy ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .306
Davis p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 31 5 9 5 4 8
Arizona 100 000 000—1 7 0
Colorado 000 003 20x—5 9 0

a-singled for Cuevas in the 6th. b-singled for Oberg in the 6th. c-flied out for Chafin in the 7th. d-grounded out for Ottavino in the 8th. e-flied out for Koch in the 9th.

LOB_Arizona 9, Colorado 8. 2B_Ahmed (19), Souza Jr. (3), Arenado (20), Desmond (11). 3B_Souza Jr. (1). HR_Story (18), off Delgado. RBIs_Pollock (38), LeMahieu (34), Story (63), Gonzalez (39), Parra (40), Tapia (1). SB_Goldschmidt (3), Owings (7), LeMahieu (5), Desmond (10). SF_LeMahieu. S_Ray.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 6 (Jay, Pollock, Marte, J.Murphy, Ray 2); Colorado 3 (Story, Desmond, Freeland). RISP_Arizona 1 for 12; Colorado 3 for 8.

Advertisement

GIDP_Iannetta.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

DP_Arizona 1 (Ahmed, Marte, Goldschmidt).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ray, L, 3-2 5 1-3 5 2 2 3 8 102 5.03
Bracho, BS, 1-1 0 1 1 1 0 0 3 2.30
Chafin 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 13 1.59
Delgado 1 2 2 2 1 0 18 5.40
Koch 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 4.33
Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Freeland 5 1-3 6 1 1 1 4 98 3.11
Oberg, W, 3-0 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 16 3.20
Rusin, H, 6 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 8 5.95
Ottavino, H, 18 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 18 1.69
Davis 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 3.93

Bracho pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Bracho 2-1, Chafin 2-2, Oberg 1-0. HBP_Freeland (Jay), Ray (Gonzalez). PB_Iannetta (3).

Umpires_Home, Mike Winters; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_3:17. A_41,410 (50,398).

        Ask the CIO: DLA turns to AI, machine learning to bring surety to the DoD supply chain

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington