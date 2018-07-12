Rockies 5, Diamondbacks 1

|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Jay lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Ahmed ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Pollock cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.287
|Souza Jr. rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|Marte 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.241
|J.Murphy c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.236
|Owings 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.193
|Ray p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Bracho p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Chafin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Descalso ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Delgado p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Koch p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.067
|e-Lamb ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Totals
|33
|1
|7
|1
|2
|7
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|LeMahieu 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.277
|Blackmon cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.311
|Story ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.289
|Desmond 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.224
|Gonzalez rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.275
|Iannetta c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.235
|Cuevas lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.254
|a-Parra ph-lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.292
|Freeland p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.083
|Oberg p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Tapia ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.273
|Rusin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Ottavino p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-T.Murphy ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.306
|Davis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|31
|5
|9
|5
|4
|8
|Arizona
|100
|000
|000—1
|7
|0
|Colorado
|000
|003
|20x—5
|9
|0
a-singled for Cuevas in the 6th. b-singled for Oberg in the 6th. c-flied out for Chafin in the 7th. d-grounded out for Ottavino in the 8th. e-flied out for Koch in the 9th.
LOB_Arizona 9, Colorado 8. 2B_Ahmed (19), Souza Jr. (3), Arenado (20), Desmond (11). 3B_Souza Jr. (1). HR_Story (18), off Delgado. RBIs_Pollock (38), LeMahieu (34), Story (63), Gonzalez (39), Parra (40), Tapia (1). SB_Goldschmidt (3), Owings (7), LeMahieu (5), Desmond (10). SF_LeMahieu. S_Ray.
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 6 (Jay, Pollock, Marte, J.Murphy, Ray 2); Colorado 3 (Story, Desmond, Freeland). RISP_Arizona 1 for 12; Colorado 3 for 8.
GIDP_Iannetta.
DP_Arizona 1 (Ahmed, Marte, Goldschmidt).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ray, L, 3-2
|5
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|3
|8
|102
|5.03
|Bracho, BS, 1-1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2.30
|Chafin
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|1.59
|Delgado
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|18
|5.40
|Koch
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|4.33
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Freeland
|5
|1-3
|6
|1
|1
|1
|4
|98
|3.11
|Oberg, W, 3-0
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|3.20
|Rusin, H, 6
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|5.95
|Ottavino, H, 18
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|1.69
|Davis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.93
Bracho pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Bracho 2-1, Chafin 2-2, Oberg 1-0. HBP_Freeland (Jay), Ray (Gonzalez). PB_Iannetta (3).
Umpires_Home, Mike Winters; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Chad Whitson.
T_3:17. A_41,410 (50,398).
