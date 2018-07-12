Rockies 5, Diamondbacks 1

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Jay lf 4 1 0 0 0 1 .281 Ahmed ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .229 Goldschmidt 1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .284 Pollock cf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .287 Souza Jr. rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .176 Marte 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .241 J.Murphy c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .236 Owings 3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .193 Ray p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Bracho p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Descalso ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .259 Delgado p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Koch p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .067 e-Lamb ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .234 Totals 33 1 7 1 2 7

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. LeMahieu 2b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .277 Blackmon cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .280 Arenado 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .311 Story ss 3 1 1 1 1 2 .289 Desmond 1b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .224 Gonzalez rf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .275 Iannetta c 3 1 1 0 1 1 .235 Cuevas lf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .254 a-Parra ph-lf 2 1 1 1 0 0 .292 Freeland p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .083 Oberg p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Tapia ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .273 Rusin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Ottavino p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-T.Murphy ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .306 Davis p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 31 5 9 5 4 8

Arizona 100 000 000—1 7 0 Colorado 000 003 20x—5 9 0

a-singled for Cuevas in the 6th. b-singled for Oberg in the 6th. c-flied out for Chafin in the 7th. d-grounded out for Ottavino in the 8th. e-flied out for Koch in the 9th.

LOB_Arizona 9, Colorado 8. 2B_Ahmed (19), Souza Jr. (3), Arenado (20), Desmond (11). 3B_Souza Jr. (1). HR_Story (18), off Delgado. RBIs_Pollock (38), LeMahieu (34), Story (63), Gonzalez (39), Parra (40), Tapia (1). SB_Goldschmidt (3), Owings (7), LeMahieu (5), Desmond (10). SF_LeMahieu. S_Ray.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 6 (Jay, Pollock, Marte, J.Murphy, Ray 2); Colorado 3 (Story, Desmond, Freeland). RISP_Arizona 1 for 12; Colorado 3 for 8.

GIDP_Iannetta.

DP_Arizona 1 (Ahmed, Marte, Goldschmidt).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ray, L, 3-2 5 1-3 5 2 2 3 8 102 5.03 Bracho, BS, 1-1 0 1 1 1 0 0 3 2.30 Chafin 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 13 1.59 Delgado 1 2 2 2 1 0 18 5.40 Koch 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 4.33 Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Freeland 5 1-3 6 1 1 1 4 98 3.11 Oberg, W, 3-0 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 16 3.20 Rusin, H, 6 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 8 5.95 Ottavino, H, 18 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 18 1.69 Davis 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 3.93

Bracho pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Bracho 2-1, Chafin 2-2, Oberg 1-0. HBP_Freeland (Jay), Ray (Gonzalez). PB_Iannetta (3).

Umpires_Home, Mike Winters; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_3:17. A_41,410 (50,398).

