Rockies 5, Giants 2

July 2, 2018 11:39 pm
 
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Hernandez cf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .283
Belt 1b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .295
McCutchen rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .258
Posey c 3 0 2 1 1 1 .295
Slater lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .346
Crawford ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .311
Sandoval 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .262
Panik 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Bumgarner p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Moronta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Hanson ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .280
Blach p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .040
Dyson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 31 2 5 2 1 5
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
LeMahieu 2b 5 1 2 0 0 0 .276
Blackmon cf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .270
Arenado 3b 3 0 2 1 2 0 .310
Story ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .274
Desmond 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .215
Iannetta c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .243
Gonzalez rf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .267
Cuevas lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .257
Freeland p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .088
a-Valaika ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .138
Oberg p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Murphy ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .319
1-Tapia pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Davis p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 34 5 10 3 4 6
San Francisco 101 000 000—2 5 1
Colorado 000 000 32x—5 10 0

a-singled for Freeland in the 7th. b-singled for Moronta in the 8th. c-doubled for Oberg in the 8th.

1-ran for Murphy in the 8th.

E_Crawford (8). LOB_San Francisco 4, Colorado 10. 2B_Posey 2 (18), Arenado (19), Murphy (6). HR_Hernandez (11), off Freeland. RBIs_Hernandez (25), Posey (27), Blackmon (36), Arenado (60), Murphy (7). SF_Blackmon.

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 2 (Slater, Crawford); Colorado 8 (Arenado, Story, Desmond, Iannetta 5). RISP_San Francisco 0 for 3; Colorado 2 for 12.

Runners moved up_Story. GIDP_Hernandez, Story.

DP_San Francisco 1 (Belt, Crawford, Panik); Colorado 1 (Story, LeMahieu, Desmond).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bumgarner, L, 1-3 6 7 3 2 3 5 89 2.58
Moronta, BS, 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 1 22 1.91
Blach 0 3 2 2 0 0 12 4.28
Dyson 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 3.20
Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Freeland, W, 8-6 7 3 2 2 1 3 98 3.25
Oberg, H, 4 1 1 0 0 0 0 9 3.32
Davis, S, 24-28 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 4.28

Bumgarner pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

Blach pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Moronta 3-3, Dyson 2-1. HBP_Freeland (Crawford).

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_2:45. A_40,333 (50,398).

