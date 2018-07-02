Rockies 5, Giants 2

|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernandez cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.283
|Belt 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.295
|McCutchen rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Posey c
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.295
|Slater lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.346
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.311
|Sandoval 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Panik 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Bumgarner p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Moronta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Hanson ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Blach p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.040
|Dyson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|1
|5
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|LeMahieu 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Blackmon cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.270
|Arenado 3b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.310
|Story ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.274
|Desmond 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.215
|Iannetta c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Gonzalez rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.267
|Cuevas lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Freeland p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.088
|a-Valaika ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.138
|Oberg p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Murphy ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.319
|1-Tapia pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Davis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|34
|5
|10
|3
|4
|6
|San Francisco
|101
|000
|000—2
|5
|1
|Colorado
|000
|000
|32x—5
|10
|0
a-singled for Freeland in the 7th. b-singled for Moronta in the 8th. c-doubled for Oberg in the 8th.
1-ran for Murphy in the 8th.
E_Crawford (8). LOB_San Francisco 4, Colorado 10. 2B_Posey 2 (18), Arenado (19), Murphy (6). HR_Hernandez (11), off Freeland. RBIs_Hernandez (25), Posey (27), Blackmon (36), Arenado (60), Murphy (7). SF_Blackmon.
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 2 (Slater, Crawford); Colorado 8 (Arenado, Story, Desmond, Iannetta 5). RISP_San Francisco 0 for 3; Colorado 2 for 12.
Runners moved up_Story. GIDP_Hernandez, Story.
DP_San Francisco 1 (Belt, Crawford, Panik); Colorado 1 (Story, LeMahieu, Desmond).
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bumgarner, L, 1-3
|6
|7
|3
|2
|3
|5
|89
|2.58
|Moronta, BS, 2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|1.91
|Blach
|0
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|12
|4.28
|Dyson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|3.20
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Freeland, W, 8-6
|7
|3
|2
|2
|1
|3
|98
|3.25
|Oberg, H, 4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3.32
|Davis, S, 24-28
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|4.28
Bumgarner pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
Blach pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Moronta 3-3, Dyson 2-1. HBP_Freeland (Crawford).
Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Todd Tichenor.
T_2:45. A_40,333 (50,398).
