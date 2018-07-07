Rockies 5, Mariners 1

|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|LeMahieu 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Blackmon cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.276
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.306
|Desmond 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Iannetta c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.239
|Gonzalez dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.274
|Valaika ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.151
|Parra lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.303
|Cuevas rf
|4
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.267
|Totals
|36
|5
|10
|5
|1
|11
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Segura ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.333
|Haniger rf
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.273
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.268
|Seager 3b
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.238
|Healy 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Heredia cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|b-Span ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Andreoli lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|a-Gamel ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Freitas c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|c-Gordon ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Romine 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|d-Herrmann ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Totals
|32
|1
|7
|1
|4
|9
|Colorado
|000
|100
|301—5
|10
|0
|Seattle
|000
|010
|000—1
|7
|0
a-struck out for Andreoli in the 6th. b-grounded out for Heredia in the 8th. c-flied out for Freitas in the 9th. d-grounded out for Romine in the 9th.
LOB_Colorado 6, Seattle 8. 2B_Gonzalez (13). HR_Cuevas (2), off Paxton; Segura (7), off Freeland. RBIs_Gonzalez (31), Parra (39), Cuevas 3 (8), Segura (47). SB_Desmond (9). SF_Parra.
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 3 (Blackmon, Arenado 2); Seattle 3 (Healy 2, Freitas). RISP_Colorado 4 for 9; Seattle 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Healy. GIDP_Cruz, Span.
DP_Colorado 2 (Valaika, LeMahieu, Desmond), (LeMahieu, Valaika, Desmond).
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Freeland
|5
|5
|1
|1
|4
|4
|98
|3.18
|Oberg, W, 2-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|3.04
|Ottavino, H, 17
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|30
|1.79
|Davis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|4.04
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Paxton, L, 8-3
|7
|7
|4
|4
|1
|9
|98
|3.49
|Bradford
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.65
|Nicasio
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|18
|6.09
Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Joe West; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Doug Eddings.
T_2:53. A_36,104 (47,943).
