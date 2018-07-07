Rockies 5, Mariners 1

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. LeMahieu 2b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .274 Blackmon cf 5 0 0 0 0 4 .276 Arenado 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .306 Desmond 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .216 Iannetta c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .239 Gonzalez dh 4 1 2 1 0 0 .274 Valaika ss 3 1 2 0 1 0 .151 Parra lf 3 1 2 1 0 0 .303 Cuevas rf 4 1 3 3 0 0 .267 Totals 36 5 10 5 1 11

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Segura ss 4 1 2 1 0 1 .333 Haniger rf 2 0 2 0 2 0 .273 Cruz dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .268 Seager 3b 2 0 2 0 2 0 .238 Healy 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .241 Heredia cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .238 b-Span ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .267 Andreoli lf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .200 a-Gamel ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .281 Freitas c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .206 c-Gordon ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .282 Romine 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .205 d-Herrmann ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .217 Totals 32 1 7 1 4 9

Colorado 000 100 301—5 10 0 Seattle 000 010 000—1 7 0

a-struck out for Andreoli in the 6th. b-grounded out for Heredia in the 8th. c-flied out for Freitas in the 9th. d-grounded out for Romine in the 9th.

LOB_Colorado 6, Seattle 8. 2B_Gonzalez (13). HR_Cuevas (2), off Paxton; Segura (7), off Freeland. RBIs_Gonzalez (31), Parra (39), Cuevas 3 (8), Segura (47). SB_Desmond (9). SF_Parra.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 3 (Blackmon, Arenado 2); Seattle 3 (Healy 2, Freitas). RISP_Colorado 4 for 9; Seattle 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Healy. GIDP_Cruz, Span.

DP_Colorado 2 (Valaika, LeMahieu, Desmond), (LeMahieu, Valaika, Desmond).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Freeland 5 5 1 1 4 4 98 3.18 Oberg, W, 2-0 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 3.04 Ottavino, H, 17 2 2 0 0 0 3 30 1.79 Davis 1 0 0 0 0 0 14 4.04 Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Paxton, L, 8-3 7 7 4 4 1 9 98 3.49 Bradford 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 2.65 Nicasio 1 3 1 1 0 1 18 6.09

Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Joe West; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_2:53. A_36,104 (47,943).

