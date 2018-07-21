Rockies 6, Diamondbacks 5

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Blackmon cf 4 0 1 1 1 1 .288 Parra lf 2 1 0 0 2 0 .295 Arenado 3b 4 0 0 0 1 2 .313 Gonzalez rf 5 1 1 1 0 1 .281 Story ss 3 1 1 0 1 1 .293 Desmond 1b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .238 Hampson 2b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .333 Iannetta c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .227 Freeland p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .079 a-Tapia ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .267 McGee p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Oberg p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-T.Murphy ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .291 Ottavino p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Davis p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 33 6 7 5 6 8

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Jay lf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .273 Boxberger p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Marte 2b 3 2 2 0 1 0 .247 Goldschmidt 1b 4 1 1 0 1 3 .277 Pollock cf 3 2 0 0 2 0 .299 Souza Jr. rf 4 0 3 2 1 1 .212 Ahmed ss 4 0 1 2 0 1 .226 Owings 3b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .198 J.Murphy c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .227 Godley p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .088 Bracho p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Descalso ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .258 De La Rosa p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Hirano p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Peralta ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .289 Totals 34 5 8 5 6 9

Colorado 000 022 110—6 7 0 Arizona 000 310 100—5 8 1

a-lined out for Freeland in the 6th. b-walked for Chafin in the 6th. c-homered for Oberg in the 8th. d-struck out for Hirano in the 8th.

E_Godley (1). LOB_Colorado 7, Arizona 10. 2B_Blackmon (13), Gonzalez (15), Hampson (1). 3B_Desmond (5). HR_T.Murphy (1), off Hirano. RBIs_Blackmon (46), Gonzalez (43), Desmond (57), Hampson (1), T.Murphy (8), Souza Jr. 2 (8), Ahmed 2 (40), Owings (19). SB_Desmond (12). SF_Ahmed. S_Parra.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 4 (Arenado, Story 2, Desmond); Arizona 4 (Ahmed 2, Owings, Godley). RISP_Colorado 3 for 11; Arizona 4 for 10.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Iannetta, J.Murphy. LIDP_Tapia.

DP_Arizona 1 (Chafin, Owings).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Freeland 5 5 4 4 3 3 77 3.28 McGee 1 0 0 0 1 1 16 5.97 Oberg, W, 6-0 1 2 1 1 1 1 21 3.10 Ottavino, H, 21 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 1.54 Davis, S, 28-32 1 1 0 0 1 2 19 3.63 Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Godley 5 5 4 3 4 6 83 4.65 Bracho 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 2.08 Chafin 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 1.54 De La Rosa 1-3 0 1 1 1 0 8 4.86 Hirano, L, 2-2 1 2-3 2 1 1 1 2 23 2.32 Boxberger 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 2.97

Godley pitched to 4 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Bracho 3-1, Chafin 2-0, Hirano 1-1. HBP_Freeland (Marte). WP_Godley 2, Bracho.

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Scott Barry.

T_3:21. A_43,340 (48,519).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.