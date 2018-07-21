Listen Live Sports

...

Rockies 6, Diamondbacks 5

July 21, 2018 11:46 pm
 
1 min read
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Blackmon cf 4 0 1 1 1 1 .288
Parra lf 2 1 0 0 2 0 .295
Arenado 3b 4 0 0 0 1 2 .313
Gonzalez rf 5 1 1 1 0 1 .281
Story ss 3 1 1 0 1 1 .293
Desmond 1b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .238
Hampson 2b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .333
Iannetta c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .227
Freeland p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .079
a-Tapia ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .267
McGee p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Oberg p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-T.Murphy ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .291
Ottavino p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Davis p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 33 6 7 5 6 8
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Jay lf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .273
Boxberger p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Marte 2b 3 2 2 0 1 0 .247
Goldschmidt 1b 4 1 1 0 1 3 .277
Pollock cf 3 2 0 0 2 0 .299
Souza Jr. rf 4 0 3 2 1 1 .212
Ahmed ss 4 0 1 2 0 1 .226
Owings 3b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .198
J.Murphy c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .227
Godley p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .088
Bracho p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Descalso ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .258
De La Rosa p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Hirano p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Peralta ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .289
Totals 34 5 8 5 6 9
Colorado 000 022 110—6 7 0
Arizona 000 310 100—5 8 1

a-lined out for Freeland in the 6th. b-walked for Chafin in the 6th. c-homered for Oberg in the 8th. d-struck out for Hirano in the 8th.

E_Godley (1). LOB_Colorado 7, Arizona 10. 2B_Blackmon (13), Gonzalez (15), Hampson (1). 3B_Desmond (5). HR_T.Murphy (1), off Hirano. RBIs_Blackmon (46), Gonzalez (43), Desmond (57), Hampson (1), T.Murphy (8), Souza Jr. 2 (8), Ahmed 2 (40), Owings (19). SB_Desmond (12). SF_Ahmed. S_Parra.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 4 (Arenado, Story 2, Desmond); Arizona 4 (Ahmed 2, Owings, Godley). RISP_Colorado 3 for 11; Arizona 4 for 10.

Runners moved up_Iannetta, J.Murphy. LIDP_Tapia.

DP_Arizona 1 (Chafin, Owings).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Freeland 5 5 4 4 3 3 77 3.28
McGee 1 0 0 0 1 1 16 5.97
Oberg, W, 6-0 1 2 1 1 1 1 21 3.10
Ottavino, H, 21 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 1.54
Davis, S, 28-32 1 1 0 0 1 2 19 3.63
Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Godley 5 5 4 3 4 6 83 4.65
Bracho 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 2.08
Chafin 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 1.54
De La Rosa 1-3 0 1 1 1 0 8 4.86
Hirano, L, 2-2 1 2-3 2 1 1 1 2 23 2.32
Boxberger 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 2.97

Godley pitched to 4 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Bracho 3-1, Chafin 2-0, Hirano 1-1. HBP_Freeland (Marte). WP_Godley 2, Bracho.

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Scott Barry.

T_3:21. A_43,340 (48,519).

