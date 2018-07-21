Rockies 6, Diamondbacks 5

|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.288
|Parra lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.295
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.313
|Gonzalez rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.281
|Story ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.293
|Desmond 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.238
|Hampson 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.333
|Iannetta c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Freeland p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.079
|a-Tapia ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|McGee p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Oberg p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-T.Murphy ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.291
|Ottavino p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Davis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|33
|6
|7
|5
|6
|8
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Jay lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Boxberger p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Marte 2b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.247
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|.277
|Pollock cf
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.299
|Souza Jr. rf
|4
|0
|3
|2
|1
|1
|.212
|Ahmed ss
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.226
|Owings 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.198
|J.Murphy c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Godley p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.088
|Bracho p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Chafin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Descalso ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.258
|De La Rosa p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Hirano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Peralta ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|Totals
|34
|5
|8
|5
|6
|9
|Colorado
|000
|022
|110—6
|7
|0
|Arizona
|000
|310
|100—5
|8
|1
a-lined out for Freeland in the 6th. b-walked for Chafin in the 6th. c-homered for Oberg in the 8th. d-struck out for Hirano in the 8th.
E_Godley (1). LOB_Colorado 7, Arizona 10. 2B_Blackmon (13), Gonzalez (15), Hampson (1). 3B_Desmond (5). HR_T.Murphy (1), off Hirano. RBIs_Blackmon (46), Gonzalez (43), Desmond (57), Hampson (1), T.Murphy (8), Souza Jr. 2 (8), Ahmed 2 (40), Owings (19). SB_Desmond (12). SF_Ahmed. S_Parra.
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 4 (Arenado, Story 2, Desmond); Arizona 4 (Ahmed 2, Owings, Godley). RISP_Colorado 3 for 11; Arizona 4 for 10.
Runners moved up_Iannetta, J.Murphy. LIDP_Tapia.
DP_Arizona 1 (Chafin, Owings).
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Freeland
|5
|5
|4
|4
|3
|3
|77
|3.28
|McGee
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|5.97
|Oberg, W, 6-0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|21
|3.10
|Ottavino, H, 21
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|1.54
|Davis, S, 28-32
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|19
|3.63
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Godley
|5
|5
|4
|3
|4
|6
|83
|4.65
|Bracho
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|2.08
|Chafin
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1.54
|De La Rosa
|1-3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|8
|4.86
|Hirano, L, 2-2
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|23
|2.32
|Boxberger
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|2.97
Godley pitched to 4 batters in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Bracho 3-1, Chafin 2-0, Hirano 1-1. HBP_Freeland (Marte). WP_Godley 2, Bracho.
Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Scott Barry.
T_3:21. A_43,340 (48,519).
