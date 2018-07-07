Rockies 7, Mariners 1

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. LeMahieu 2b 4 0 1 2 0 1 .279 Blackmon cf 5 2 3 1 0 1 .280 Arenado 3b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .310 Gonzalez rf 5 0 2 1 0 1 .270 Story ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .282 Parra lf 5 0 0 0 0 0 .299 Desmond 1b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .216 Tapia dh 3 2 1 0 1 0 .143 Wolters c 4 2 2 3 0 0 .153 Totals 39 7 13 7 2 4

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Gordon 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .283 Romine 2b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .213 Segura ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .331 Span lf 4 1 3 1 0 0 .268 Cruz dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .272 Seager 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .233 Healy 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .245 Gamel rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .284 Herrmann c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .227 Heredia cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .237 Totals 33 1 8 1 0 7

Colorado 120 003 001—7 13 1 Seattle 000 001 000—1 8 1

E_Arenado (7), Segura (11). LOB_Colorado 9, Seattle 5. 2B_LeMahieu (19), Gonzalez (12), Tapia (1). 3B_Wolters 2 (2). HR_Blackmon (16), off Hernandez; Span (8), off Marquez. RBIs_LeMahieu 2 (33), Blackmon (39), Gonzalez (30), Wolters 3 (14), Span (40). SB_Story (11), Desmond (8). CS_Gordon (6). SF_LeMahieu.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 6 (LeMahieu, Arenado, Story, Parra 2, Desmond); Seattle 2 (Seager, Healy). RISP_Colorado 4 for 16; Seattle 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_Tapia, Segura. LIDP_Parra, Wolters. GIDP_Segura.

Advertisement

DP_Colorado 1 (Oberg, LeMahieu, Desmond); Seattle 2 (Gordon, Healy), (Healy).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Marquez, W, 7-8 6 5 1 1 0 5 110 4.92 McGee 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 5.40 Oberg 1 2 0 0 0 0 10 3.18 Rusin 1 1 0 0 0 1 18 6.21 Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hernandez, L, 8-7 5 8 3 3 0 2 94 5.13 Elias 3 2 3 2 2 1 55 2.35 Rumbelow 1 3 1 1 0 1 20 4.91

HBP_Elias (Story). WP_Hernandez, Elias, Marquez.

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Marty Foster; Second, Joe West; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_3:11. A_26,554 (47,943).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.