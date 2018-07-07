Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Rockies 7, Mariners 1

July 7, 2018 1:32 am
 
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
LeMahieu 2b 4 0 1 2 0 1 .279
Blackmon cf 5 2 3 1 0 1 .280
Arenado 3b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .310
Gonzalez rf 5 0 2 1 0 1 .270
Story ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .282
Parra lf 5 0 0 0 0 0 .299
Desmond 1b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .216
Tapia dh 3 2 1 0 1 0 .143
Wolters c 4 2 2 3 0 0 .153
Totals 39 7 13 7 2 4
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Gordon 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .283
Romine 2b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .213
Segura ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .331
Span lf 4 1 3 1 0 0 .268
Cruz dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .272
Seager 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .233
Healy 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .245
Gamel rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .284
Herrmann c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .227
Heredia cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .237
Totals 33 1 8 1 0 7
Colorado 120 003 001—7 13 1
Seattle 000 001 000—1 8 1

E_Arenado (7), Segura (11). LOB_Colorado 9, Seattle 5. 2B_LeMahieu (19), Gonzalez (12), Tapia (1). 3B_Wolters 2 (2). HR_Blackmon (16), off Hernandez; Span (8), off Marquez. RBIs_LeMahieu 2 (33), Blackmon (39), Gonzalez (30), Wolters 3 (14), Span (40). SB_Story (11), Desmond (8). CS_Gordon (6). SF_LeMahieu.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 6 (LeMahieu, Arenado, Story, Parra 2, Desmond); Seattle 2 (Seager, Healy). RISP_Colorado 4 for 16; Seattle 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_Tapia, Segura. LIDP_Parra, Wolters. GIDP_Segura.

DP_Colorado 1 (Oberg, LeMahieu, Desmond); Seattle 2 (Gordon, Healy), (Healy).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Marquez, W, 7-8 6 5 1 1 0 5 110 4.92
McGee 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 5.40
Oberg 1 2 0 0 0 0 10 3.18
Rusin 1 1 0 0 0 1 18 6.21
Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hernandez, L, 8-7 5 8 3 3 0 2 94 5.13
Elias 3 2 3 2 2 1 55 2.35
Rumbelow 1 3 1 1 0 1 20 4.91

HBP_Elias (Story). WP_Hernandez, Elias, Marquez.

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Marty Foster; Second, Joe West; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_3:11. A_26,554 (47,943).

