Rockies 7, Mariners 1

|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|LeMahieu 2b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.279
|Blackmon cf
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.280
|Arenado 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.310
|Gonzalez rf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.270
|Story ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Parra lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.299
|Desmond 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.216
|Tapia dh
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.143
|Wolters c
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.153
|Totals
|39
|7
|13
|7
|2
|4
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gordon 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Romine 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Segura ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.331
|Span lf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.268
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.272
|Seager 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.233
|Healy 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Gamel rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Herrmann c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Heredia cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Totals
|33
|1
|8
|1
|0
|7
|Colorado
|120
|003
|001—7
|13
|1
|Seattle
|000
|001
|000—1
|8
|1
E_Arenado (7), Segura (11). LOB_Colorado 9, Seattle 5. 2B_LeMahieu (19), Gonzalez (12), Tapia (1). 3B_Wolters 2 (2). HR_Blackmon (16), off Hernandez; Span (8), off Marquez. RBIs_LeMahieu 2 (33), Blackmon (39), Gonzalez (30), Wolters 3 (14), Span (40). SB_Story (11), Desmond (8). CS_Gordon (6). SF_LeMahieu.
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 6 (LeMahieu, Arenado, Story, Parra 2, Desmond); Seattle 2 (Seager, Healy). RISP_Colorado 4 for 16; Seattle 0 for 5.
Runners moved up_Tapia, Segura. LIDP_Parra, Wolters. GIDP_Segura.
DP_Colorado 1 (Oberg, LeMahieu, Desmond); Seattle 2 (Gordon, Healy), (Healy).
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Marquez, W, 7-8
|6
|5
|1
|1
|0
|5
|110
|4.92
|McGee
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|5.40
|Oberg
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.18
|Rusin
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|6.21
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hernandez, L, 8-7
|5
|8
|3
|3
|0
|2
|94
|5.13
|Elias
|3
|2
|3
|2
|2
|1
|55
|2.35
|Rumbelow
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|20
|4.91
HBP_Elias (Story). WP_Hernandez, Elias, Marquez.
Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Marty Foster; Second, Joe West; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T_3:11. A_26,554 (47,943).
