Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rockies acquire reliever Seunghwan Oh from Blue Jays

July 26, 2018 11:14 am
 
< a min read
Share       

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies added another reliever by acquiring right-hander Seunghwan Oh from Toronto for minor league prospects.

Oh was 4-3 with a 2.68 ERA in 48 appearances for the Blue Jays this season. The 36-year-old South Korean signed a $2 million, one-year contract in the offseason after two seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals.

It’s unclear where Oh will fit into Colorado’s bullpen. The Rockies have Wade Davis as their closer and Adam Ottavino as an eighth-inning specialist.

The Rockies revamped their bullpen last winter, spending more than $100 million for Davis, right-hander Bryan Shaw and lefty Jake McGee.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

In the deal announced Thursday, Toronto picked up minor league infielder Chad Spanberger, outfielder Forrest Wall and a player to be named.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington