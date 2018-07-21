Listen Live Sports

Rockies’ LeMahieu placed on DL with oblique strain

July 21, 2018 5:59 pm
 
PHOENIX (AP) — Colorado Rockies second baseman DJ LeMahieu was placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday because off a strained left oblique.

LeMahieu left Friday’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the fourth inning with the injury. It’s his second stint on the DL this season after he injured his left thumb in May.

The two-time All-Star is hitting .278 with 84 hits, eight home runs and 34 runs batted in in 72 games this season. The Rockies called up infielder Garrett Hampson from Triple-A Albuquerque and designated infielder Daniel Castro for assignment before Saturday’s game.

