Rooney’s first MLS goal helps DC United beat Rapids 2-1

July 28, 2018 10:33 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Wayne Rooney scored his first MLS goal to help D.C. United beat the Colorado Rapids 2-1 on Saturday night.

United (4-9-5), who won for just the second time since May 19, took a 2-1 lead on an own goal in the 90th minute when Ulises Segura’s cross deflected off Colorado’s Niki Jackson into the net.

Rooney, the 32-year-old English star who ranks second with 208 career Premier League goals, opened the scoring in the 33rd minute. Rooney ran onto a pass from Luciano Acosta and slipped it between the legs of Tim Howard into the net.

Colorado’s Kellyn Acosta, who was acquired in trade with FC Dallas on Monday, chipped a first-timer over goalkeeper David Ousted and inside the near post to make it 1-1 in the 82nd.

The Rapids (4-12-5) are winless in their last five games.

