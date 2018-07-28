Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rossi wins pole for Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio

July 28, 2018 4:50 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LEXINGTON, Ohio (AP) — Alexander Rossi won his third pole of the season Saturday, leading qualifying for the Honda Indy 200 at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

Rossi, the 2016 Indianapolis 500 winner, denied Will Power his third pole at the Lexington, Ohio, course. His NAPA Auto Parts Honda had a one-lap speed of 125.677 mph over the 13-turn, 2.258-mile permanent road course.

His previous poles this season were street courses at Long Beach and Belle Isle Park. He has four career poles.

The 90-lap, 202-mile race is Sunday.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Power has yet to win at Mid-Ohio despite six top-five finishes in nine starts. He had a speed of 125.263 mph in the Verizon Team Penske Chevy.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington