Royals 10, Yankees 5

|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.302
|Herrera dh
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.254
|Perez c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.231
|Duda 1b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.242
|Bonifacio rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.225
|Gordon lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Goodwin cf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.244
|Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.201
|Mondesi ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Totals
|36
|10
|11
|10
|3
|8
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hicks cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|.249
|Stanton dh
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.280
|Gregorius ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Torres 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.291
|Bird 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.235
|Walker 3b-rf
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.223
|Romine c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Wade lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.179
|a-Andujar ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|Robinson rf-lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|b-Gardner ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Totals
|36
|5
|13
|4
|4
|5
|Kansas City
|002
|040
|031—10
|11
|1
|New York
|000
|022
|100—
|5
|13
|0
a-struck out for Wade in the 7th. b-grounded out for Robinson in the 8th.
E_Mondesi (5). LOB_Kansas City 4, New York 9. 2B_Herrera 2 (7), Mondesi (6), Torres (11). HR_Duda (9), off Severino; Goodwin (4), off Robertson; Stanton (24), off Keller. RBIs_Herrera 2 (11), Perez 2 (51), Duda 3 (36), Goodwin 3 (16), Stanton 2 (63), Torres (43), Walker (24). SB_Merrifield (22). CS_Gordon (2). SF_Duda.
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 1 (Bonifacio); New York 6 (Stanton 2, Torres, Robinson 2, Andujar). RISP_Kansas City 3 for 6; New York 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_Wade, Romine. GIDP_Walker, Romine, Wade.
DP_Kansas City 3 (Perez), (Merrifield, Mondesi, Duda), (Mondesi, Merrifield, Duda).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keller, W, 4-4
|5
|2-3
|9
|4
|4
|3
|1
|92
|3.43
|McCarthy, H, 9
|1
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|20
|3.56
|Hill, H, 8
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|5.76
|Hammel
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|21
|6.01
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Severino, L, 14-4
|4
|1-3
|8
|6
|6
|1
|5
|95
|2.94
|Warren
|2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|29
|2.70
|Robertson
|1
|2
|3
|3
|1
|2
|23
|3.50
|Shreve
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|22
|4.26
Inherited runners-scored_McCarthy 2-0, Hill 2-0. HBP_Keller (Romine), Severino (Perez). WP_Keller.
Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Andy Fletcher.
T_3:06. A_46,571 (47,309).
