Royals 10, Yankees 5

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Merrifield 2b 4 1 1 0 1 1 .302 Herrera dh 4 2 2 2 1 1 .254 Perez c 4 1 2 2 0 0 .231 Duda 1b 4 1 1 3 0 1 .242 Bonifacio rf 4 1 0 0 1 1 .225 Gordon lf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .237 Goodwin cf 4 1 1 3 0 1 .244 Escobar 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .201 Mondesi ss 4 2 2 0 0 1 .286 Totals 36 10 11 10 3 8

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Hicks cf 3 1 2 0 2 1 .249 Stanton dh 5 1 1 2 0 1 .280 Gregorius ss 5 1 1 0 0 0 .263 Torres 2b 5 1 2 1 0 0 .291 Bird 1b 4 1 2 0 1 1 .235 Walker 3b-rf 4 0 3 1 0 0 .223 Romine c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .263 Wade lf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .179 a-Andujar ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .294 Robinson rf-lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .333 b-Gardner ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .248 Totals 36 5 13 4 4 5

Kansas City 002 040 031—10 11 1 New York 000 022 100— 5 13 0

a-struck out for Wade in the 7th. b-grounded out for Robinson in the 8th.

E_Mondesi (5). LOB_Kansas City 4, New York 9. 2B_Herrera 2 (7), Mondesi (6), Torres (11). HR_Duda (9), off Severino; Goodwin (4), off Robertson; Stanton (24), off Keller. RBIs_Herrera 2 (11), Perez 2 (51), Duda 3 (36), Goodwin 3 (16), Stanton 2 (63), Torres (43), Walker (24). SB_Merrifield (22). CS_Gordon (2). SF_Duda.

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 1 (Bonifacio); New York 6 (Stanton 2, Torres, Robinson 2, Andujar). RISP_Kansas City 3 for 6; New York 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Wade, Romine. GIDP_Walker, Romine, Wade.

DP_Kansas City 3 (Perez), (Merrifield, Mondesi, Duda), (Mondesi, Merrifield, Duda).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Keller, W, 4-4 5 2-3 9 4 4 3 1 92 3.43 McCarthy, H, 9 1 4 1 1 1 0 20 3.56 Hill, H, 8 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 5.76 Hammel 2 0 0 0 0 3 21 6.01 New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Severino, L, 14-4 4 1-3 8 6 6 1 5 95 2.94 Warren 2 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 29 2.70 Robertson 1 2 3 3 1 2 23 3.50 Shreve 1 1 1 1 1 0 22 4.26

Inherited runners-scored_McCarthy 2-0, Hill 2-0. HBP_Keller (Romine), Severino (Perez). WP_Keller.

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_3:06. A_46,571 (47,309).

