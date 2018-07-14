Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Royals 5, White Sox 0

July 14, 2018 5:30 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Kansas City Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Mrrfeld 2b 4 1 2 0 Ti.Andr ss 4 0 1 0
Bnfacio rf 4 2 2 3 L.Grcia rf-2b 4 0 1 0
Mstakas 3b 4 0 0 0 J.Abreu 1b 3 0 1 0
S.Perez c 4 1 2 2 Dvidson dh 4 0 1 0
Duda 1b 4 0 0 0 K.Smith c 3 0 1 0
H.Dzier dh 4 0 1 0 Moncada 2b 1 0 1 0
A.Grdon lf 4 0 0 0 Palka lf 2 0 0 0
Orlando cf 4 1 1 0 LaMarre lf-rf 4 0 0 0
A.Escbr ss 3 0 1 0 Y.Sanch 3b 4 0 0 0
Engel cf 3 0 0 0
Tilson ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 35 5 9 5 Totals 33 0 6 0
Kansas City 200 010 020—5
Chicago 000 000 000—0

LOB_Kansas City 3, Chicago 9. 3B_Bonifacio (1). HR_Bonifacio (1), S.Perez (13). SB_Merrifield (17), A.Escobar (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Duffy W,5-8 7 4 0 0 3 8
Hammel 1 2 0 0 0 0
Peralta 1 0 0 0 0 2
Chicago
Lopez L,4-7 7 2-3 9 5 5 0 7
Fry 1 0 0 0 0 2
Volstad 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

WP_Duffy 2.

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Mike Winters; Third, Tim Timmons.

Advertisement

T_2:47. A_20,159 (40,615).

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington