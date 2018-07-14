Royals 5, White Sox 0

Kansas City Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Mrrfeld 2b 4 1 2 0 Ti.Andr ss 4 0 1 0 Bnfacio rf 4 2 2 3 L.Grcia rf-2b 4 0 1 0 Mstakas 3b 4 0 0 0 J.Abreu 1b 3 0 1 0 S.Perez c 4 1 2 2 Dvidson dh 4 0 1 0 Duda 1b 4 0 0 0 K.Smith c 3 0 1 0 H.Dzier dh 4 0 1 0 Moncada 2b 1 0 1 0 A.Grdon lf 4 0 0 0 Palka lf 2 0 0 0 Orlando cf 4 1 1 0 LaMarre lf-rf 4 0 0 0 A.Escbr ss 3 0 1 0 Y.Sanch 3b 4 0 0 0 Engel cf 3 0 0 0 Tilson ph 1 0 0 0 Totals 35 5 9 5 Totals 33 0 6 0

Kansas City 200 010 020—5 Chicago 000 000 000—0

LOB_Kansas City 3, Chicago 9. 3B_Bonifacio (1). HR_Bonifacio (1), S.Perez (13). SB_Merrifield (17), A.Escobar (4).

IP H R ER BB SO Kansas City Duffy W,5-8 7 4 0 0 3 8 Hammel 1 2 0 0 0 0 Peralta 1 0 0 0 0 2 Chicago Lopez L,4-7 7 2-3 9 5 5 0 7 Fry 1 0 0 0 0 2 Volstad 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

WP_Duffy 2.

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Mike Winters; Third, Tim Timmons.

Advertisement

T_2:47. A_20,159 (40,615).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.