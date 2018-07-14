Royals 5, White Sox 0

|Kansas City
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Mrrfeld 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Ti.Andr ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bnfacio rf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|L.Grcia rf-2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Mstakas 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Abreu 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|S.Perez c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Dvidson dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Duda 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|K.Smith c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|H.Dzier dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Moncada 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|A.Grdon lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Palka lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Orlando cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|LaMarre lf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|A.Escbr ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Y.Sanch 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Engel cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tilson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|35
|5
|9
|5
|Totals
|33
|0
|6
|0
|Kansas City
|200
|010
|020—5
|Chicago
|000
|000
|000—0
LOB_Kansas City 3, Chicago 9. 3B_Bonifacio (1). HR_Bonifacio (1), S.Perez (13). SB_Merrifield (17), A.Escobar (4).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Kansas City
|Duffy W,5-8
|7
|4
|0
|0
|3
|8
|Hammel
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Peralta
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Chicago
|Lopez L,4-7
|7
|2-3
|9
|5
|5
|0
|7
|Fry
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Volstad
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
WP_Duffy 2.
Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Mike Winters; Third, Tim Timmons.
T_2:47. A_20,159 (40,615).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.