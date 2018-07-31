Listen Live Sports

Royals OF Brian Goodwin goes on DL with groin strain

July 31, 2018 6:05 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — The Kansas City Royals have placed outfielder Brian Goodwin on the 10-day disabled list with a left groin strain.

Goodwin got hurt running the bases in the seventh inning of Saturday night’s 5-4 loss to the New York Yankees in the second game of a doubleheader. Goodwin is 8 for 17 with a homer and four RBIs in five games with Kansas City after he was acquired in a trade with Washington.

The Royals also promoted first baseman/outfielder Ryan O’Hearn from Triple-A Omaha on Tuesday. Infielder Cheslor Cuthbert, who is out with a lower back strain, was transferred to the 60-day DL.

O’Hearn is serving as the designated hitter for Kansas City’s series opener against the Chicago White Sox. It’s his major league debut.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

