Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rusnak, Silva score in RSL’s 2-0 win over FC Dallas

July 8, 2018 12:44 am
 
< a min read
Share       

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Albert Rusnak scored on an early penalty kick, Luis Silva added a stoppage-time goal and Real Salt Lake beat FC Dallas 2-0 on Saturday night.

Sebastian Saucedo drew the foul against Kellyn Acosta to set up Rusnak’s goal in the 11th minute. Rusnak went low and to the left and goalkeeper Jesse Gonzalez guessed the right way, but was unable to get to it.

Silva finished Jefferson Savarino’s cross to cap a breakaway in the first minute of second-half stoppage time.

Savarino blocked Matt Hedges’ header away to help preserve Real Salt Lake’s lead in the 71st minute.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Real Salt Lake (9-8-2) started 10 homegrown players and subbed on an 11th to set an MLS record for most homegrown appearances in a single game.

FC Dallas dropped to 10-3-5 in losing their first game to a Western Conference opponent this season.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington