Sabres hire Steve Smith to coaching staff

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Sabres coach Phil Housley has hired Steve Smith to his staff.

Smith was a three-time Stanley Cup winner in Edmonton during a 16-year career, also playing for the Blackhawks and Flames. He has nine years of experience as an NHL assistant, including the past four in Carolina.

Smith will oversee the Sabres defensemen, a group expected to include Rasmus Dahlin, the first player selected in the draft last month.

