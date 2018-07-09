Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sabres sign top pick Rasmus Dahlin to entry-level deal

July 9, 2018 2:09 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres have signed top draft pick Rasmus Dahlin to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Buffalo selected the 18-year-old defenseman from Sweden with the first pick in last month’s draft.

The signing was announced by the team Monday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The maximum value of an entry-level contract for a No. 1 pick is $11.325 million over three years.

Dahlin is expected to make an immediate jump to the NHL after playing two seasons with Frolunda in the Swedish Hockey League.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound Dahlin’s skating and playmaking abilities have drawn comparisons to elite Swedish defensemen such as Ottawa Senators captain Erik Karlsson and former Detroit Red Wings star Nicklas Lidstrom.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington