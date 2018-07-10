Listen Live Sports

Sam Esposito, NC State coach and ex-White Sox, dies at 86

July 10, 2018 4:28 pm
 
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Sam Esposito, the North Carolina State baseball coach who played in the 1959 World Series for the Chicago White Sox, has died. He was 81.

The school says on its website he died Monday at a nursing home in Newland. A cause of was not given.

Esposito won 513 games for the Wolfpack and led them to four Atlantic Coast Conference baseball titles and third place in the 1968 College World Series.

He also was an assistant coach for 12 seasons on the men’s basketball team. He was on the staff of coach Norm Sloan for the school’s first national title in 1974. After the 1977-78 basketball season, Esposito became a full-time baseball coach.

Esposito played 10 seasons in the major leagues, nine with the White Sox as a utility infielder. He is a member of the N.C. Sports Hall of Fame.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete.

