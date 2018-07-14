Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Samoa qualifies for 2019 Rugby World Cup, beating Germany 2x

July 14, 2018 12:15 pm
 
HEIDELBERG, Germany (AP) — Samoa qualified for the 2019 Rugby World Cup after beating Germany 42-28 for a second time in their playoff on Saturday.

Samoa won the first leg 66-15 in Apia two weeks ago, making qualification on aggregate virtually inevitable.

Germany was competitive at home, leading by one point at halftime and by two until the 69th minute when Samoa fullback Ah See Tuala crossed and converted for a 28-28 tie.

Six minutes later, right wing Ed Fidow walked in his second try of the match for 33-28. Tuala sprinted in his second try in the 80th, converting that and Samoa’s five other tries for a personal haul of 22 points.

Samoa will join Ireland, Scotland, Japan, and Russia at the Rugby World Cup in Japan in September-October next year.

The Samoans have played at the last seven Rugby World Cups, and their best result was the quarterfinals at their first two in 1991 and 1995.

Germany still has a chance to qualify for the first time, advancing to the repechage in November in Marseille, where it will play off against Canada, Hong Kong, and the runner-up in the ongoing Africa Gold Cup. The winner will fill the 20th and last qualifying berth.

