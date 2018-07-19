Listen Live Sports

Sanchez resolves visa issue, travels to US for United tour

July 19, 2018 1:55 pm
 
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Alexis Sanchez has resolved his visa issues and can travel to the United States to join up with the Manchester United squad for its preseason tour.

The Chile forward had to stay in Manchester as the rest of the squad headed across the Atlantic last weekend, because of what the club said was a “personal administrative issue.” That turned out to be a problem with his visa, with Sanchez having accepted a 16-month suspended prison sentence in Spain this year over a tax issue.

Sanchez posted a picture of himself on Instagram on Thursday, accompanied by the caption: “The last training in Manchester, soon” followed by a picture of the U.S. flag.

United later said Sanchez would be flying to the United States.

United plays Club America on Friday at the University of Phoenix Stadium, before taking on San Jose Earthquakes, AC Milan, Liverpool and Real Madrid during the tour.

