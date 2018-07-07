Saturday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL

COMMISSIONER’S OFFICE — Suspended Cincinnati 1B Montrell Marshall (Dayton-MWL) and Minnesota 3B Sean Miller (Chattanooga-SL) 50 games for their violations of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Signed LHP Kacey Murphy and RHP Chris Farish to minor league contracts.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Sent OF Nicky Delmonico to Birmingham (SL) for a rehab assignment.

DETROIT TIGERS — Signed LHP Kacey Murphy and RHP Chris Farish to minor league contracts.

Advertisement

HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned OF Jake Marisnick to Fresno (PCL). Selected the contract of RHP Kyle Tucker from Fresno.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned RHP Trevor Oaks to Omaha (PCL). Activated LHP Enny Romero

MINNESOTA TWINS — Signed OF Erick Rivera to a minor league contract.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Designated RHP David Hale for assignment. Recalled OF Clint Frazier from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed OF Matt Joyce on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Thursday. Recalled OF Nick Martini from Nashville (PCL). Sent RHP Daniel Mengden to Nashville (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Optioned RHP Nick Rumbelow to Tacoma (PCL). Recalled OF John Andreoli from Tacoma. Signed C Cal Raleigh to a minor league contract.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Designated OF Jeremy Hazelbaker for assignment. Selected the contract of LHP Adam Kolarek from Durham (IL). Signed LHP Shane McClanahan to a minor league contract.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Assigned RHP Preston Guilmet outright to Buffalo (IL).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Designated RHP Fernando Salas for assignment. Reinstated RHP Randall Delgado from the 60-day DL.

CHICAGO CUBS — Assigned C Chris Gimenez outright to Iowa (PCL). Signed OF Edmond Americaan, LHP Josh Sawyer, 2B Andy Weber and RHPs Niels Stone and Jake Reindl to minor league contracts.

CINCINNATI REDS — Selected the contract of 2B Dilson Herrera from Louisville (IL). Sent RHP Rookie Davis to the AZL Reds for a rehab assignment.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Placed LHP Mike Dunn on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Wednesday. Placed C Tom Murphy on paternity leave. Recalled INF/OF Jordan Patterson and LHP Jerry Vasto from Albuquerque (PCL). Sent RHP Bryan Shaw to Albuquerque for a rehab assignment.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Signed LHP Ben Holmes to a minor league contract.

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned LHP Dillon Peters to New Orleans (PCL). Reinstated OF Garrett Cooper from the 60-day DL.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned INF Nate Orf to Colorado Springs (PCL). Recalled RHP Jorge Lopez from Colorado Springs.

NEW YORK METS — Placed LHP Jerry Blevins on the bereavement list. Recalled RHP Paul Sewald from Las Vegas (PCL).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned RHP Jake Thompson to Lehigh Valley (IL). Reinstated RHP Edubray Ramos from the 10-day DL.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned RHP Dovydas Neverauskas and LHP Josh Smoker to Indianapolis (IL). Signed SS Zack Kone and RHP Deivy Mendez to minor league contracts. Reinstated RHP Michael Feliz from the 10-day DL. Selected the contract of RHP Alex McRae from Indianapolis.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Sent RHP Luke Gregerson to Springfield (TL) and LHP Tyler Lyons to Memphis (PCL) for rehab assignments.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned RHP Robert Stock to El Paso (PCL). Placed LHP Jose Castillo on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Friday. Recalled RHP Kazuhisa Makita from El Paso. Reinstated RHP Kirby Yates from paternity leave and RHP Phil Hughes from the 10-day DL.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed 2B Joe Panik on the 10-day DL. Optioned RHP Chris Stratton to Sacramento (PCL). Reinstated RHP Jeff Samardzija from the 10-day DL. Selected the contract of SS Chase d’Arnaud from Sacramento. Transferred RHP Hunter Strickland to the 60-day DL.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Sent RHP Koda Glover to the GCL Nationals for a rehab assignment.

American Association

CHICAGO DOGS — Released RHP Brandon White. Signed OF Kenny Wilson.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Sold the contract of LHP Carlos Diaz to the Cincinnati Reds.

SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Released RHP Geoff Broussard. Signed RHP Will Lamarche.

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Signed RHP John Straka.

WICHITA WINGNUTS — Released RHP Mark Haynes.

Can-Am League

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed INF Gerald Bautista and RHP Phillipe Saad.

Frontier League

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Released UT Jeremy Scott.

NORMAL CORNBELTERS — Signed RHP Thomas Nicoll.

RIVER CITY RASCALS — Signed RHP David Flattery.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

DETROIT PISTONS — Signed G Bruce Brown Jr.

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Signed F Keita Bates-Diop.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Signed RW Filip Zadina to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.