Saturday’s Sports Transactions

COMMISSIONER’S OFFICE — Suspended Cincinnati 1B Montrell Marshall (Dayton-MWL) and Minnesota 3B Sean Miller (Chattanooga-SL) 50 games for their violations of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.
DETROIT TIGERS — Signed LHP Kacey Murphy and RHP Chris Farish to minor league contracts.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Sent OF Nicky Delmonico to Birmingham (SL) for a rehab assignment.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned OF Jake Marisnick to Fresno (PCL). Selected the contract of RHP Kyle Tucker from Fresno.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned RHP Trevor Oaks to Omaha (PCL). Activated LHP Enny Romero
MINNESOTA TWINS — Signed OF Erick Rivera to a minor league contract.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Designated RHP David Hale for assignment. Recalled OF Clint Frazier from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed OF Matt Joyce on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Thursday. Recalled OF Nick Martini from Nashville (PCL). Sent RHP Daniel Mengden to Nashville (PCL) for a rehab assignment.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Optioned RHP Nick Rumbelow to Tacoma (PCL). Recalled OF John Andreoli from Tacoma. Signed C Cal Raleigh to a minor league contract.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Designated OF Jeremy Hazelbaker for assignment. Selected the contract of LHP Adam Kolarek from Durham (IL). Signed LHP Shane McClanahan to a minor league contract.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Assigned RHP Preston Guilmet outright to Buffalo (IL).
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Designated RHP Fernando Salas for assignment. Reinstated RHP Randall Delgado from the 60-day DL.
CHICAGO CUBS — Assigned C Chris Gimenez outright to Iowa (PCL). Signed OF Edmond Americaan, LHP Josh Sawyer, 2B Andy Weber and RHPs Niels Stone and Jake Reindl to minor league contracts.
CINCINNATI REDS — Selected the contract of 2B Dilson Herrera from Louisville (IL). Sent RHP Rookie Davis to the AZL Reds for a rehab assignment.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Placed LHP Mike Dunn on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Wednesday. Placed C Tom Murphy on paternity leave. Recalled INF/OF Jordan Patterson and LHP Jerry Vasto from Albuquerque (PCL). Sent RHP Bryan Shaw to Albuquerque for a rehab assignment.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Signed LHP Ben Holmes to a minor league contract.
MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned LHP Dillon Peters to New Orleans (PCL). Reinstated OF Garrett Cooper from the 60-day DL.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned INF Nate Orf to Colorado Springs (PCL). Recalled RHP Jorge Lopez from Colorado Springs.
NEW YORK METS — Placed LHP Jerry Blevins on the bereavement list. Recalled RHP Paul Sewald from Las Vegas (PCL).
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned RHP Jake Thompson to Lehigh Valley (IL). Reinstated RHP Edubray Ramos from the 10-day DL.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned RHP Dovydas Neverauskas and LHP Josh Smoker to Indianapolis (IL). Signed SS Zack Kone and RHP Deivy Mendez to minor league contracts. Reinstated RHP Michael Feliz from the 10-day DL. Selected the contract of RHP Alex McRae from Indianapolis.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Sent RHP Luke Gregerson to Springfield (TL) and LHP Tyler Lyons to Memphis (PCL) for rehab assignments.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned RHP Robert Stock to El Paso (PCL). Placed LHP Jose Castillo on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Friday. Recalled RHP Kazuhisa Makita from El Paso. Reinstated RHP Kirby Yates from paternity leave and RHP Phil Hughes from the 10-day DL.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed 2B Joe Panik on the 10-day DL. Optioned RHP Chris Stratton to Sacramento (PCL). Reinstated RHP Jeff Samardzija from the 10-day DL. Selected the contract of SS Chase d’Arnaud from Sacramento. Transferred RHP Hunter Strickland to the 60-day DL.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Sent RHP Koda Glover to the GCL Nationals for a rehab assignment.
CHICAGO DOGS — Released RHP Brandon White. Signed OF Kenny Wilson.
KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Sold the contract of LHP Carlos Diaz to the Cincinnati Reds.
SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Released RHP Geoff Broussard. Signed RHP Will Lamarche.
SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Signed RHP John Straka.
WICHITA WINGNUTS — Released RHP Mark Haynes.
QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed INF Gerald Bautista and RHP Phillipe Saad.
FLORENCE FREEDOM — Released UT Jeremy Scott.
NORMAL CORNBELTERS — Signed RHP Thomas Nicoll.
RIVER CITY RASCALS — Signed RHP David Flattery.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
DETROIT PISTONS — Signed G Bruce Brown Jr.
MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Signed F Keita Bates-Diop.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
DETROIT RED WINGS — Signed RW Filip Zadina to a three-year, entry-level contract.
