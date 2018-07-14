Listen Live Sports

Saturday's Sports Transactions

July 14, 2018
 
BASEBALL
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned C Chance Sisco to Norfolk (IL). Recalled C Austin Wynns from Norfolk.

BOSTON RED SOX — Recalled LHP Bobby Poyner from Pawtucket (IL). Optioned LHP Robby Scott to Pawtucket.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Recalled C/OF Francisco Mejia from Columbus (IL). Optioned RHP Shane Bieber to Columbus.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Activated RHP Gerrit Cole from the bereavement list. Optioned OF Jake Marisnick to Fresno (PCL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Activated LHP Martin Pérez from the 60-day DL. Placed LHP Alex Claudio on the 10-day DL, retroactive to July 11.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed RHP Arodys Vizcaino on the 10-day DL. Activated RHP Peter Moylan from the 10-day DL.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Reinstated LHP Brent Suter from the 10-day DL. Recalled INF Nate Orf and RHP Aaron Wilkerson (26th man) from Colorado Springs (PCL). Placed 1B/OF Eric Thames and RHP Junior Guerra on the 10-day DL.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed C Francisco Cervelli on the 7-day DL. Recalled C Jacob Stallings from Indianapolis (IL). Recalled RHP Clay Holmes as the 26th man.

American Association

CHICAGO DOGS — Signed C Justin Cohen, INF Stephen Perez and OF Rubi Silva.

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed OF Ronnie Mitchell.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Signed RHP Ian Hardman and INF Colin Walsh.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Traded INF Nathaniel Maggio to St. Paul for INF Dan Johnson.

SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Signed LHP Ian McKinney.

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Traded LHP Joe Bircher to Lincoln to complete an earlier trade. Signed RHP Chad Martin.

Can-Am League

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed RHP Juan Benitez.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed OF Alex Glenn.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

CHICAGO BULLS — Agreed to thems with F Jabari Parker on a two-year contract.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Signed F Zack Mitchell to a one-year, two-way contract.

SOCCER

FIFA — Fined England $69,900 for players wearing non-approved socks at the World Cup.

COLLEGE

GEORGIA — WR Demetris Roberston announced he is transferring from California.

