Saturday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned C Chance Sisco to Norfolk (IL). Recalled C Austin Wynns from Norfolk.

BOSTON RED SOX — Recalled LHP Bobby Poyner from Pawtucket (IL). Optioned LHP Robby Scott to Pawtucket.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Recalled C/OF Francisco Mejia from Columbus (IL). Optioned RHP Shane Bieber to Columbus.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Activated RHP Gerrit Cole from the bereavement list. Optioned OF Jake Marisnick to Fresno (PCL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed RHP Aaron Slegers on the 10-day DL, retroactive to July 11. Recalled RHP Fernando Romero from Rochester (IL).

OAKLAND A’S — Recalled INF Franklin Barreto from Nashville (PCL). Selected the contract of RHP J.B. Wendelken from Nashville. Designated RHP Santiago Casilla for assignment. Optioned RHP Ryan Dull to Nashville.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Selected the contract of RHP Matt Festa from Arkansas (TL). Optioned RHP Christian Bergman to Tacoma (PCL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Activated LHP Martin Pérez from the 60-day DL. Placed LHP Alex Claudio on the 10-day DL, retroactive to July 11.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed RHP Arodys Vizcaino on the 10-day DL. Activated RHP Peter Moylan from the 10-day DL.

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed RHP Carl Edwards Jr. on the paternity list. Recalled LHP Rob Zastryzny from Iowa (PCL).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled RHP Jon Gray and LHP Sam Howard from Albuquerque (PCL). Optioned RHP Jeff Hoffman to Albuquerque. Placed LHP Harrison Musgrave on the 10-day DL.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Activated LHP Zac Rosscup. Optioned RHP Walker Buehler to Oklahoma City (PCL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Reinstated LHP Brent Suter from the 10-day DL. Recalled INF Nate Orf and RHP Aaron Wilkerson (26th man) from Colorado Springs (PCL). Placed 1B/OF Eric Thames and RHP Junior Guerra on the 10-day DL.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed C Francisco Cervelli on the 7-day DL. Recalled C Jacob Stallings from Indianapolis (IL). Recalled RHP Clay Holmes as the 26th man.

American Association

CHICAGO DOGS — Signed C Justin Cohen, INF Stephen Perez and OF Rubi Silva.

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed OF Ronnie Mitchell.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Signed RHP Ian Hardman and INF Colin Walsh.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Traded INF Nathaniel Maggio to St. Paul for INF Dan Johnson.

SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Signed LHP Ian McKinney.

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Traded LHP Joe Bircher to Lincoln to complete an earlier trade. Signed RHP Chad Martin.

Can-Am League

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed RHP Juan Benitez.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed OF Alex Glenn.

Frontier League

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Released RHPs Max Biedrzycki and Austin Orvis.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Released RHP Keaton Conner.

TRAVERSE CITY BEACH BUMS — Signed INF Ryan Kemp.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Released RHP Austin Sweet.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

CHICAGO BULLS — Agreed to terms with F Jabari Parker on a two-year contract.

FOOTBALL Canadian Football League

CFL — Suspended Toronto DL Dylan Wynn for one game for a late and direct blow to Edmonton RB C.J. Gable’s head in their game on Friday.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed Fs Michael Bunting, Laurent Dauphin and Hudson Fasching and D Trevor Murphy to one-year, two-way contracts.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Signed F Zack Mitchell to a one-year, two-way contract.

ECHL

MANCHESTER MONARCHS — Signed D Martin Nemcik.

SOCCER

FIFA — Fined England $69,900 for players wearing non-approved socks at the World Cup.

COLLEGE

GEORGIA — WR Demetris Roberston announced he is transferring from California.

