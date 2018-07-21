Saturday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Activated 3B Rafael Devers from the 10-day DL. Optioned LHP Bobby Poyner to Pawtucket (IL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RHP Domingo Acevedo from Trenton (EL).

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Added RHP Jesse Chavez to the roster. Placed RHP Anthony Bass on the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Dillon Maples from Iowa (PCL). Optioned RHP James Norwood to Iowa. Added RHP Luke Farrell as the 26th man.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed RHP Carlos Martinez on the 10-day DL, retroactive to July 20. Activated RHP Miles Mikolas from the paternity list. Recalled RHP John Brebbia from Memphis (PCL). Added RHP Luke Weaver as the 26th man.

Can-Am League

OTTAWA CHAMPIONS — Released RHP Ryan Leach and INF Steve Nysiztor.

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed LHP JP Stevenson.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Waived G Antonius Cleveland,

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Signed F Johnathan Williams.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

MINNESOTA WILD — Agreed to terms with D Matt Dumba on a five-year contract.

